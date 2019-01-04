Kevin Hart ‘Evaluating’ Oscars Hosting Decision

Kevin Hart could be coming back as Oscars host.

In an upcoming exclusive interview on “Ellen,” Hart told host Ellen DeGeneres that he is “reconsidering” his recent decision to step down as host of the show following controversy over homophobic tweets that Hart made several years ago and were resurfaced in recent weeks. DeGeneres, for her part, revealed that she called the Academy revealed to ask its leaders to reconsider having Hart host the Oscars.

The hour-long interview will air Friday, Jan. 4. See video from the interview below:

