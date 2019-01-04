Kevin Hart ‘Evaluating’ Oscars Hosting Decision

In an upcoming exclusive interview on “Ellen,” Hart told host Ellen DeGeneres that he is “reconsidering” his recent decision to step down as host of the show following controversy over homophobic tweets that Hart made several years ago and were resurfaced in recent weeks. DeGeneres, for her part, revealed that she called the Academy revealed to ask its leaders to reconsider having Hart host the Oscars.
The hour-long interview will air Friday, Jan. 4. See video from the interview below:
More to come…
Timothee Chalamet accepted the spotlight award for his work in “Beautiful Boy” at Thursday’s Palm Springs International Film Festival, and took the opportunity to reveal that he didn’t always want to be an actor. “There’s a moment when you’re growing up where you realize the adults around you, your parents, they’re all just people. Everyone [...]
“Green Book” star Viggo Mortensen has spoken out in defense of the film after family members of Dr. Don Shirley criticized its portrayal of the classical pianist. “[Writer] Nick Vallelonga has shown admirable restraint in the face of some accusations and some claims – including from a couple of family members – that have been unjustified, [...]
Box office revenue and ticket sales in South Korean cinemas took diverging paths in 2018. And the hierarchy of distributors was shaken up. Revenues increased by 3% from $1.56 billion (KRW 1.76 billion) in 2017 to $1.61 billion (KRW 1.81 billion) in 2018, according to data from the Korean Film Council’s KOBIS service. Admissions dropped [...]
In today’s film news roundup, Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old” is getting another day of screenings, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” opens in Australia and the AARP announces its film nominations. NEW SHOWINGS Fathom Events and Warner Bros. have set a Jan. 21 release date for a third showing of [...]
In December 1900, authorities investigating a darkened lighthouse off Scotland’s west coast found all three men employed there missing, with no sign of struggle or any other explanation emerging. Their disappearance became known as “The Flannan Isle Mystery,” inspiring a famous poem by Wilfrid Wilson Gibson—as well as more recent artistic interpretations in various media, [...]
After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]