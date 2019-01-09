×

Kevin Hart Emphatically Says He Won’t Host the Oscars

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Hart Oscars Gay Tweet Controversy
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Hart seems to have fully closed the door on any possibility that he will host the Oscars.

During a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star gave an emphatic “no” when asked if he would take on the emcee role. Hart’s hire was engulfed in controversy after homophobic tweets and jokes he had made earlier in his career resurfaced. He stepped down as host and has since apologized for his comments, but some critics have found his contrition to be insufficient.

“I want everybody to know I’m done with it,” Hart told “GMA” host Michael Strahan. “It’s a choice that I’ve personally made to say I’m not addressing it anymore.”

Though Hart declined the Oscar host gig in December, a Jan. 4 interview with Ellen DeGeneres raised the possibility that he might reconsider and come back. DeGeneres urged him to take back the post and said she had talked to someone at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the organization behind the show, who wanted Hart to return as emcee. Insiders insist that DeGeneres took those comments out of context.

Related

“GMA” airs on ABC, the same network that broadcasts the Oscars. The telecast’s producers are now moving forward without a host and will instead rely on a group of A-list presenters.

Hart said he felt that his apologies had been sufficient. During an appearance on DeGeneres’ talk show he said he felt his past comments were being recirculated in an attempt to destroy his career and comedy empire. Strahan pressed Hart on whether he realized how his comments (the actor once said he’d turn violent if his son was gay) had impacted LGBTQ youth.

“I have an understanding that I’ve addressed it and I’ve said everything that I can possibly say,” said Hart. “So I’m over it.”

“You’re not going to hear me say anything else about it,” he added. “I’ve done all that I can do.”

Strahan asked Hart what his message would be today for parents whose kids might be gay. The comic didn’t directly address that question.

“I shouldn’t have to prove who I am,” said Hart, adding, “If anybody out there wants to believe that Kevin Hart is that much of a monster that he wouldn’t love somebody because of their choice in life, then all power to them.”

Hart said he was focused on his future, which includes the upcoming dramedy “The Upside,” his ostensible purpose for appearing on “GMA.”

“I inspire,” said Hart. “I motivate. I’m a good person, I love to love, if you don’t see that then that means it’s a problem with you.”

More Film

  • Kevin Hart Oscars Gay Tweet Controversy

    Kevin Hart Emphatically Says He Won't Host the Oscars

    Kevin Hart seems to have fully closed the door on any possibility that he will host the Oscars. During a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star gave an emphatic “no” when asked if he would take on the emcee role. Hart’s hire was engulfed in controversy after [...]

  • chris pine wonder woman 1984

    Chris Pine on His Role in 'Wonder Woman 1984': 'The Tables Are Turned'

    On the set of “Wonder Woman 1984,” during its final days of production in London, director Patty Jenkins is completing a series of elaborate shots in quick succession. “These days, there are difficult things to shoot,” she says. “This is not that difficult; it’s just the directions and the multitasking. And it is so interesting [...]

  • 'Joni 75,' Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert

    'Joni 75,' Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert Film, Set for Theaters

    Joni Mitchell’s birthday party is making its way to the big screen. Fans who lamented they weren’t able to attend a sold-out pair of all-star Mitchell tribute concerts in L.A. two months ago will get their chance when Trafalgar Releasing puts a filmed version of the shows into theaters nationwide for a one-night screening February [...]

  • Bradley Cooper

    10 Takeaways From the 2019 BAFTA Nominations

    “The Favourite” lived up to its name with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which graced the homegrown period drama with a commanding 12 film award nominations Wednesday. But Bradley Cooper and Alfonso Cuaron made history, Glenn Close gained some momentum and Spike Lee got some love. Here are 10 takeaways from this year’s [...]

  • Mika Ronkainen, Merja Aakko Talk Finnish

    Mika Ronkainen, Merja Aakko Talk ‘All The Sins,’ Finland’s Bible Belt, Landscape

    In “Finnish Blood, Swedish Heart,” Finland’s Mika Ronkainen, best known for his documentaries – 2003’s “Screaming Men,” 2009’s “Freetime Machos”  –  portrays the dislocation of 1970s Finnish emigrants in Sweden via a father-and-son musical road movie. For “All the Sins,” a Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize entry written with Merja Aakko, Ronkainen takes very [...]

  • Fleuve Noir

    MyFrenchFilmFestival Highlights ‘Sauvage’ ‘Black Tide,’ 'Guy,' ’The Bureau’

    PARIS — Two Cannes Critics’ Week hits –  ‘Guy,” “Sauvage” – and Erick Zonca’s comeback, “Black Tide,” are three potential highlights in a still-expanding MyFrenchFilmFestival, French promotion org UniFrance’s annual online selection of French and French-language films. Unveiling MyFFF’s 2019 edition in Paris on Wednesday, UniFrance also revealed that this year’s ninth edition will bow [...]

  • George Eads from the cast of

    'CSI' Veteran George Eads to Star in Korean War Movie 'Jangsari 9.15'

    Hollywood actor George Eads, a veteran of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “MacGuyver”  has confirmed to star in Korean-produced war movie “Jangsari 9.15”. The movie is directed by renowned Korean filmmaker Kwak Kyung-taek (“Friend”). Production is by Taewon Entertainment, a leading production firm headed by Chung Taewon. The company previously made 2016 hit “Operation Chromite,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad