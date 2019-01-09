Kevin Hart Emphatically Says He Won’t Host the Oscars

Kevin Hart seems to have fully closed the door on any possibility that he will host the Oscars.

During a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star gave an emphatic “no” when asked if he would take on the emcee role. Hart’s hire was engulfed in controversy after homophobic tweets and jokes he had made earlier in his career resurfaced. He stepped down as host and has since apologized for his comments, but some critics have found his contrition to be insufficient.

“I want everybody to know I’m done with it,” Hart told “GMA” host Michael Strahan. “It’s a choice that I’ve personally made to say I’m not addressing it anymore.”

Though Hart declined the Oscar host gig in December, a Jan. 4 interview with Ellen DeGeneres raised the possibility that he might reconsider and come back. DeGeneres urged him to take back the post and said she had talked to someone at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the organization behind the show, who wanted Hart to return as emcee. Insiders insist that DeGeneres took those comments out of context.

“GMA” airs on ABC, the same network that broadcasts the Oscars. The telecast’s producers are now moving forward without a host and will instead rely on a group of A-list presenters.

Hart said he felt that his apologies had been sufficient. During an appearance on DeGeneres’ talk show he said he felt his past comments were being recirculated in an attempt to destroy his career and comedy empire. Strahan pressed Hart on whether he realized how his comments (the actor once said he’d turn violent if his son was gay) had impacted LGBTQ youth.

“I have an understanding that I’ve addressed it and I’ve said everything that I can possibly say,” said Hart. “So I’m over it.”

“You’re not going to hear me say anything else about it,” he added. “I’ve done all that I can do.”

Strahan asked Hart what his message would be today for parents whose kids might be gay. The comic didn’t directly address that question.

“I shouldn’t have to prove who I am,” said Hart, adding, “If anybody out there wants to believe that Kevin Hart is that much of a monster that he wouldn’t love somebody because of their choice in life, then all power to them.”

Hart said he was focused on his future, which includes the upcoming dramedy “The Upside,” his ostensible purpose for appearing on “GMA.”

“I inspire,” said Hart. “I motivate. I’m a good person, I love to love, if you don’t see that then that means it’s a problem with you.”