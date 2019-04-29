Kevin Hart to Star in English Remake of Korean Comedy ‘Extreme Job’ For Universal

Universal Pictures and CJ Entertainment are teaming up for a remake of the hit Korean comedy “Extreme Job” with Kevin Hart eyeing the starring role and Tracy Oliver on board to write the adapted screenplay.

CJ Entertainment is developing and producing the remake along with Hart’s HeartBeat production banner with Francis Chung producing for CJ and Hart producing through his HartBeat production banner. Oliver is also on board to produce. Jerry Ko, Head of International at CJ, is executive producing.

Fred Lee and Ini Chung are co-producing and will oversee development of the project with HartBeat’s Carli Haney.

“At Hartbeat, we are always seeking fun projects that tell a story for worldwide audiences, and we could not be more excited to be a part of this one,” says Hart. “Tracy Oliver is such an incredible writer who will surely bring this story to life. We are so thrilled to be working with Universal and CJ Entertainment, who’s still helping me achieve my goal of becoming a K-pop star.”

The story follows a team of narcotics detectives who go undercover in a fried chicken joint to stake out an organized crime gang. But things take an unexpected turn when the detectives’ chicken recipe suddenly transforms the rundown restaurant into the hottest eatery in town. The film was released in January in Korea and has since become the top-grossing film of all time, earning $127 million in South Korea.

“The concept of this film is so unique and Universal Pictures is the perfect home to help bring it to a global audience,” noted Oliver. “I look forward to collaborating once again with their teams.”

The pic will be the second collaboration between Hart, CJ Entertainment and Universal Pictures on an English language remake of a Korean hit. Hart and CJ are developing the female-driven dramedy, “Bye, Bye, Bye,” at Universal.

Adam Mehr of Pryor Cashman negotiated the deal on behalf of CJ Entertainment. James Adams negotiated on behalf of Hart and Kim Stenton negotiated on behalf of Oliver.

Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schreck Rose. Oliver is represented by ICM Partners, Artists First and Myman Greenspan.