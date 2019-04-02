×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Kevin Hart Tapped for CinemaCon Star of the Year Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Hart Fatherhood
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Kevin Hart, Mike Medavoy and “Princess of the Row” are receiving honors and Atom Tickets expands.

AWARDS

Kevin Hart will receive this year’s CinemaCon International Star of the Year award at the convention’s awards show on Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.

“With his films continuously earning the top spot at the box office, Kevin Hart has brought some of the most entertaining comedic films to audiences around the world and continues to prove that he is one of the most dynamic and agile actors today,” said Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon.

****

“Princess of the Row” topped “Windows on the World” for audience award at the Method Fest, based on tallies of votes taken as the audience exited screenings of premieres.

“Princess of the Row” also won the festival’s breakout acting award for Edi Gathegi’s work as a homeless father. Tayler Buck took the Geraldine Page award for best actress for her work as the film’s title character.

“Chained for Life,” starring Jess Weixler and Adam Pearson and directed by Aaron Schimberg, won the best feature award. Two performances shared the prize for best actor: Ethan Hawke for his work in the absurdist bank heist drama “Stockholm” and John Rezaj for his portrayal of a vulnerable wise guy  in “Albanian Gangster.”

Related

“Windows on the World” took home prizes for best screenplay (Robert Mailer Anderson and Zack Anderson), best supporting actor (Edward James Olmos) and best director (Michael D. Olmos). “Confessional” took the prize for best ensemble cast. Best supporting actress went to Allison Tolman for “Speed of Light.” “Sofia” was honored with the award for best foreign film.

****

The 19th Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival will honor Hollywood veteran Mike Medavoy with its Legends award.

Medavoy has been involved with more than 300 feature films, of which 17 have been nominated for best picture Oscars, including “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Rocky,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Raging Bull.” In 1978, he co-founded Orion Pictures.

The BHFF Legends Award has only been presented a handful of times in 19 years of running the festival. Past recipients include cinematographer Haskell Wexler, actor Jon Voight, actress Ann Archer, producer Frank Yablans, and “Rat Pack” photographer Phil Stern.

ATOM TICKETS

Movie ticketing app Atom Tickets has partnered with Goodrich Quality Theaters and Neighborhood Cinemas Group to expand its national theater footprint.

The two deals add more than 500 screens to the Atom Tickets network, which now reaches nearly 22,000 screens. Atom Tickets has 16 of the top 20 U.S. exhibitors live on its platform.

Atom has also expanded its concessions-enabled theaters by adding 50 AMC Theatres, giving it 400 concessions-enabled locations across the country including Regal Cinemas, Southern Theatres, Landmark Cinemas, Emagine Entertainment and Megaplex Theatres.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Kevin Hart Fatherhood

    Film News Roundup: Kevin Hart Tapped for CinemaCon Star of the Year Award

    In today’s film news roundup, Kevin Hart, Mike Medavoy and “Princess of the Row” are receiving honors and Atom Tickets expands. AWARDS Kevin Hart will receive this year’s CinemaCon International Star of the Year award at the convention’s awards show on Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev. “With his films continuously earning the [...]

  • 'Green Book' Box Office Crosses $300

    'Green Book' Crosses $300 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Green Book” has driven past the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to its best picture Academy Award win and a stellar performance in China. The road-trip drama from Universal Pictures has grossed $84.5 million domestically and $219.6 million internationally in 62 markets via Amblin and Lionsgate, bringing its estimated worldwide haul [...]

  • Tread review

    Film Review: ‘Tread’

    If the events recounted in “Tread” had not occurred in real life, you might mistake any synopsis of its storyline for a treatment written by some grindhouse-cinema aficionado as a tribute to ‘70s rural-revenge thrillers. Indeed, Paul Solet’s remarkably absorbing and suspenseful documentary often plays like the dark flip side of that audience-stoking subgenre — [...]

  • 'The Rest' Review: Ai Weiwei's Emotive

    Film Review: 'The Rest'

    Something that tends to get lost in the political discourse around the European migrant crisis — as right-wing gatekeepers promote myths of hungry foreign invaders, countered by left-wing checking of privilege and opportunity — is that the ultimate goal of many a Syrian or Afghan refugee is not to forge a new life, but return [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Doc 'Amazing Grace' Premieres

    Aretha Franklin Doc 'Amazing Grace' Has Gala Premiere at Church Where It Was Filmed

    Not many, if any, of the great music documentaries or concert films have ever screened in the exact location where they were shot: “Woodstock” did not show at Woodstock, and “Wattstax” did not premiere at the L.A. Coliseum, needless to say. But Sunday night, “Amazing Grace” had its official southern California premiere right where the [...]

  • Awkwafina Ike Barinholtz

    Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz to Star in Comedy 'Crime After Crime'

    Awkwafina and Ike Barinholtz will produce and star in STXfilms’ comedy caper “Crime After Crime.” Awkwafina will portray a millennial podcast host who agrees to help a convict that she has devoted her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house. Dan Gurewitch and David Young are [...]

  • The Dead Don't Die trailer

    Bill Murray, Adam Driver Battle Zombies in 'The Dead Don't Die' Trailer

    Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Chloe Sevigny are bespectacled — and deadpan — small-town sheriff’s deputies battling an army of zombies in the first trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.” “In this peaceful town, on these quiet streets, something terrifying, something horrifying is coming,” a voiceover intones, followed by the town’s cafe getting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad