Film News Roundup: Kevin Hart Tapped for CinemaCon Star of the Year Award

In today’s film news roundup, Kevin Hart, Mike Medavoy and “Princess of the Row” are receiving honors and Atom Tickets expands.

AWARDS

Kevin Hart will receive this year’s CinemaCon International Star of the Year award at the convention’s awards show on Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.

“With his films continuously earning the top spot at the box office, Kevin Hart has brought some of the most entertaining comedic films to audiences around the world and continues to prove that he is one of the most dynamic and agile actors today,” said Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon.

“Princess of the Row” topped “Windows on the World” for audience award at the Method Fest, based on tallies of votes taken as the audience exited screenings of premieres.

“Princess of the Row” also won the festival’s breakout acting award for Edi Gathegi’s work as a homeless father. Tayler Buck took the Geraldine Page award for best actress for her work as the film’s title character.

“Chained for Life,” starring Jess Weixler and Adam Pearson and directed by Aaron Schimberg, won the best feature award. Two performances shared the prize for best actor: Ethan Hawke for his work in the absurdist bank heist drama “Stockholm” and John Rezaj for his portrayal of a vulnerable wise guy in “Albanian Gangster.”

“Windows on the World” took home prizes for best screenplay (Robert Mailer Anderson and Zack Anderson), best supporting actor (Edward James Olmos) and best director (Michael D. Olmos). “Confessional” took the prize for best ensemble cast. Best supporting actress went to Allison Tolman for “Speed of Light.” “Sofia” was honored with the award for best foreign film.

The 19th Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival will honor Hollywood veteran Mike Medavoy with its Legends award.

Medavoy has been involved with more than 300 feature films, of which 17 have been nominated for best picture Oscars, including “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Rocky,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Raging Bull.” In 1978, he co-founded Orion Pictures.

The BHFF Legends Award has only been presented a handful of times in 19 years of running the festival. Past recipients include cinematographer Haskell Wexler, actor Jon Voight, actress Ann Archer, producer Frank Yablans, and “Rat Pack” photographer Phil Stern.

ATOM TICKETS

Movie ticketing app Atom Tickets has partnered with Goodrich Quality Theaters and Neighborhood Cinemas Group to expand its national theater footprint.

The two deals add more than 500 screens to the Atom Tickets network, which now reaches nearly 22,000 screens. Atom Tickets has 16 of the top 20 U.S. exhibitors live on its platform.

Atom has also expanded its concessions-enabled theaters by adding 50 AMC Theatres, giving it 400 concessions-enabled locations across the country including Regal Cinemas, Southern Theatres, Landmark Cinemas, Emagine Entertainment and Megaplex Theatres.