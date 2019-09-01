Kevin Hart Hospitalized in Non-Fatal Car Crash

Kevin Hart was hospitalized Sunday after his vehicle crashed into the hills just south of Calabasas.

According to ABC7, the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. near Mulholland Highway and Cold Canyon Road after Hart’s classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road and rolled down the embankment. Hart was one of two passengers in the car when the driver lost control.

Hart suffered serious back injuries and is being treated at the Northridge hospital although the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The vehicle driver was also hospitalized, and the third passenger was injured but did not go to a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC7 that there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, although the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The California Highway patrol did not immediately respond to a request for the incident report.

Recently, Kevin Hart announced that he would be starring in the superhero comedy “Night Wolf.” Hart will play a regular guy meeting his future in-laws, only to find out that his girlfriend’s father moonlights as the superhero Night Wolf.

Hart also recently voice-acted in “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and will star in “Jumanji: The Next Level” in December. Additionally, he is filming “Fatherhood,” which is set for a 2020 release.