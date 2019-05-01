×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Costner’s ‘Let Him Go’ Adds ‘X-Men’ Actor Booboo Stewart (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Booboo Stewart
CREDIT: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“Twilight” star Booboo Stewart will join Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in the Focus Features suspense thriller “Let Him Go,” based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson.

Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter and Will Brittain are also on board. “The Family Stone” filmmaker Thomas Bezucha is set to direct from his own screenplay. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of the Mazur Kaplan Company will produce alongside Bezucha. Costner will executive produce with Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert and Rod Lake.

Production of “Let Him Go” is expected to start in the spring.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide. Focus president of production Josh McLaughlin will oversee the movie.

Costner will play a retired sheriff and Lane will portray his wife. After the loss of their son, the couple leaves their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. When they arrive, they discover the family has no intention of letting the child go.

Related

Stewart will be playing Peter, a young man Costner and Lane’s characters encounter on their journey.

His previous credits include “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Descendants” series, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” parts one and two. He is repped by TSC Entertainment and Sovereign Talent.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Booboo Stewart

    Kevin Costner's 'Let Him Go' Adds 'X-Men' Actor Booboo Stewart (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Twilight” star Booboo Stewart will join Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in the Focus Features suspense thriller “Let Him Go,” based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson. Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter and Will Brittain are also on board. “The Family Stone” filmmaker Thomas Bezucha is set to direct from [...]

  • 'Rocketman' Soundtrack Will Include an Elton

    'Rocketman' Soundtrack Will Include a Newly Written Elton John/Taron Egerton Duet

    Newly revealed “Rocketman” soundtrack details include a previously unannounced duet between the movie Elton John and the OG Elton John. John and his big-screen portrayer, Taron Egerton, team up on “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which will likely play over the end credits, if its positioning as the final cut on a 22-song tracklist is [...]

  • HBO Scores ‘Diego Maradona’ Feature Doc

    HBO Scores ‘Diego Maradona’ Documentary About Argentinian Soccer Superstar

    HBO has netted “Diego Maradona,” the much-anticipated feature documentary about the Argentinian soccer star, one of the sport’s greatest-ever players. The film is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, with Maradona likely to attend. It is the third film from the team behind the award-winning films “Senna” [...]

  • Shailene Woodley Starring in Serial Killer

    Shailene Woodley Starring in Serial Killer Thriller 'Misanthrope' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Shailene Woodley will star in “Misanthrope,” an upcoming serial killer thriller, Variety has learned. The film will center on a talented but troubled cop who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a murderer. FilmNation Entertainment will be presenting the film to buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. In addition [...]

  • House of Hummingbird

    Tribeca Film Review: 'House of Hummingbird'

    There is a certain tentativeness to the 14-year-old Eun-hee (Ji-hu Park) in writer-director Bora Kim’s sure-handed feature debut “House of Hummingbird,” a tender yet somewhat underpowered coming-of-age film set in the Seoul of 1994. Lonely, reserved, and stuck in a dysfunctional household among her frequently quarrelling parents (Seung-Yeon Lee and In-gi Jeong), her troublemaking sister [...]

  • Come to Daddy

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Come to Daddy'

    And you thought you had daddy issues. Weigh them against Elijah Wood’s troubles in debuting director Ant Timpson’s moderately funny and strangely dated gross-out comedy-thriller “Come To Daddy,” and you might just award your own old man a “Parent of the Year” prize. Too bad that Wood’s character Norval shows up at the remote doorstep [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad