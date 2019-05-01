Kevin Costner’s ‘Let Him Go’ Adds ‘X-Men’ Actor Booboo Stewart (EXCLUSIVE)

“Twilight” star Booboo Stewart will join Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in the Focus Features suspense thriller “Let Him Go,” based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson.

Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter and Will Brittain are also on board. “The Family Stone” filmmaker Thomas Bezucha is set to direct from his own screenplay. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of the Mazur Kaplan Company will produce alongside Bezucha. Costner will executive produce with Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert and Rod Lake.

Production of “Let Him Go” is expected to start in the spring.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide. Focus president of production Josh McLaughlin will oversee the movie.

Costner will play a retired sheriff and Lane will portray his wife. After the loss of their son, the couple leaves their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. When they arrive, they discover the family has no intention of letting the child go.

Stewart will be playing Peter, a young man Costner and Lane’s characters encounter on their journey.

His previous credits include “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Descendants” series, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” parts one and two. He is repped by TSC Entertainment and Sovereign Talent.