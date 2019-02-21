Kevin Costner, Diane Lane to Reunite in Suspense Thriller ‘Let Him Go’

Focus Features has tapped Kevin Costner and Diane Lane to star as a husband and wife in the suspense thriller “Let Him Go.” The two also collaborated on “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Thomas Bezucha (“The Family Stone”) is set to direct his own screenplay, based on Larry Watson’s novel of the same name. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of the Mazur Kaplan Company will produce alongside Bezucha. Costner will executive produce with Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert, and Rod Lake.

Production is expected to start in the spring.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide. Josh McLaughlin, Focus Features president of production, will oversee the movie.

Costner will play a retired sheriff and Lane will portray his wife. After the loss of their son, the couple leaves their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. When they arrive, they discover the family has no intention of letting the child go.

Costner won Academy Awards for producing and directing “Dances With Wolves,” and earned an Emmy for “Hatfields & McCoys.” Lane received an Oscar nomination for “Unfaithful” and recently appeared in the final season of “House of Cards.”

Both Lane and Costner are repped by WME. The book is repped by Janklow & Nesbit.