Film News Roundup: Kerry Washington Joins Netflix Adaptation of ‘The Prom’

In today’s film news roundup, Kerry Washington gets a musical role, Marvel’s production chief and Naomi Watts are honored and an app offers a Spanish-language version of “The Addams Family.”

CASTING

Kerry Washington has joined the star-studded cast for the upcoming Netflix movie “The Prom,” an adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

The cast includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Awkwafina, James Corden, Ariana Grande, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells. The musical “The Prom,” an original concept by Jack Viertel, received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for best musical

“The Prom” follows a lesbian student in the fictional conservative town of Edgewater, Ind., who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school’s dance. When the two are banned from attending, a cast of Broadway luminaries band together to fight against the injustice. It’s the first movie project announced under Ryan Murphy’s Netflix deal.

Washington previously starred in seven seasons of ABC’s “Scandal” as Olivia Pope. She’s also starring in the upcoming action drama “Shadow Force” with Sterling K. Brown for Lionsgate and will co-star with Reese Witherspoon in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts and attorney Gretchen Rush. The news was first reported by Deadline.

AWARDS

The Motion Picture Sound Editors will honor Marvel Studios production chief Victoria Alonso with its annual Filmmaker Award.

As executive vice president of production at Marvel Studios, Alonso’s films have amassed more than $20 billion worldwide, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Captain Marvel” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” She will receive the award at the 67th MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles.

“The MPSE is proud to recognize Victoria Alonso not only for her role in producing some of the most successful films of all time, but also as a champion for women, minorities, the LGBTQ community and others,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “She is a true visionary who has consistently pushed boundaries through her passion, imagination and courage.”

In 2019, the MPSE presented its Filmmaker Award to Antoine Fuqua. Past recipients also include Kathryn Bigelow, Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Darren Aronofsky, George Lucas, Ang Lee, Michael Bay, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Gale Anne Hurd.

“It is wonderful to be recognized by the members of the MPSE, whose skill and imagination is integral to the filmmaking process,” Alonso said. “One of the things I enjoy most about this industry is the opportunity to collaborate with talented artists who work behind the scenes to create entertainment products enjoyed by millions around the globe. This is a special honor.”

A native of Buenos Aires, Alonso began her career in visual effects. She became a VFX producer at Digital Domain, where she worked on films including Ridley Scott’s “Kingdom of Heaven,” Tim Burton’s ” Big Fish” and Marvel’s “Iron Man.” She joined Marvel as executive vice president of visual effects and post production in 2005 and assumed her current role in 2015.

Naomi Watts will receive the 2019 Orry-Kelly Award at the Australians in Film’s Awards Gala and Benefit Dinner on Oct. 23 at the Intercontinental Los Angeles.

The Orry-Kelly Award is given to an Australian whose body of work has provided inspiration globally in film and television and who continues to give back to the Australian industry.

Kate Marks, president of Australians in Film said, “2019 has been a remarkable year so far for Naomi Watts, so we are thrilled to be honoring and celebrating her impressive body of work. Coming off a powerful performance in ‘The Loudest Voice’ and a lead role in ‘Penguin Bloom’ — her first Australian film since 2013, which she also produced — Naomi’s work continues to challenge and inspire audiences around the world.”

Watts was nominated for Academy Awards for “The Impossible” and “21 Grams.” Previously announced honorees are Ruby Rose, Dacre Montgomery, Sarah Snook, Anthony Maras and Bill Draper.

SPANISH APP

MGM and TheaterEars will partner on the release of the studio’s animated film “The Addams Family” in Spanish through the TheaterEars app.

TheaterEars enables moviegoers to experience a movie in a different language at the movie theater by syncing the app to the action on the big screen with a smartphone and earbuds. The movie will be released by United Artists on Oct. 11.

The voice cast is led by Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg. 'The Addams Family' is the first release from MGM on the TheaterEars app, which is free to download and use.