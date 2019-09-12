Kerry Washington-Sterling K. Brown Drama ‘Shadow Force’ Lands at Lionsgate

Lionsgate is in final negotiations for the action-drama “Shadow Force” with Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown attached to star in and produce.

Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone will also produce alongside Indian Meadows Productions’ Danielle Reardon and Stephen “Dr” Love, who is producing through his Made With Love Media company. Leon Chills wrote the script, described as a new take on the 2005 action-comedy “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who are also assassins.

Washington’s Simpson Street produced “American Son,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will launch in November on Netflix. Washington executive produces and stars in the project, which originally debuted on Broadway, along with her original Broadway co-stars Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee. “American Son” tells the story of two interracial parents who reunite in a Florida police station seeking answers about their missing teenage son.

Brown’s credits include “This Is Us” and “Black Panther.” He next stars in A24’s “Waves” and in Reed Morano’s “The Rhythm Section,” opposite Blake Lively and Jude Law.

Washington is repped by CAA and attorney Gretchen Rush. Brown is repped by Innovative Artists, Jennifer Wiley-Stockton of JWS Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham. The news was first reported by Deadline.