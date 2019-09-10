×

Kerry Washington Reflects on the Harsh Realities Depicted in ‘American Son’

By
Angelique Jackson

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kerry Washington’s latest film “American Son” hits close to home for the star, giving her reason to reflect on the way she moves through the world as a black woman.

“I worry when I’m driving. I worry when my 80-year-old father is driving,” Washington told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival Studio presented by AT&T, addressing the film’s themes of racial profiling, police brutality and the tensions around the two in today’s world.

“We actually took a road trip recently as a family and I was in one car, my dad was driving another car. And he was like, ‘Oh I have to go back and get my ID,’ because the thought of him getting caught in car without the proper ID terrifies him at 80-years-old,” she recalled.”

“He’s not like a ‘thuggish’ teenager,'” Washington continued, using air-quotes. “He’s a distinguished man of an age who knows that being, walking in the world in brown skin puts him in danger in a different kind of way.”

Related

“I think about my kids driving, my husband [actor Nnamdi Asomugha] driving,” she concluded. “It’s real.”

American Son” tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Conor (Washington) and Scott (played by Steven Pasquale), a separated, interracial couple who reunite in a Florida police station as they search for answers surrounding the disappearance of their teenage son, who may have died at the hands of police. Washington originated the role on Broadway in November 2018, playing the agonized mother onstage.

The film adaptation of the play, written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Kenny Leon, will debut Nov. 1 on Netflix. It reunites the creative team and cast (which also stars Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee). Washington produced the play alongside Shonda Rhimes, Jada Pinkett Smith, Steve Stoute, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. She also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Washington says she also relates to the story as a mother. Of how the she plans to explain these sensitive topics to her children, she replied, “I haven’t figured that out.”

“I haven’t figured out how exactly to navigate all of this as a parent,” Washington explained. “I think that’s also one of the reasons I was drawn to ‘American Son,’ because you really see how challenging it is for us as parents of black children to help our kids find a way in the world, to know how loved they are in a world that has institutional practices that make them feel less than.”

“But that’s my goal, right?,” she asked. “I have a lot of goals as a mom. But one of them is to help my kids be safe and feel loved, and know the truth of the world that they live in, but also know the truth of who they are. And they are special. They are not presumed guilty or evil or criminal.”

More Film

  • Kerry Washington Variety TIFF Studio

    Kerry Washington Reflects on the Harsh Realities Depicted in 'American Son'

    Kerry Washington’s latest film “American Son” hits close to home for the star, giving her reason to reflect on the way she moves through the world as a black woman. “I worry when I’m driving. I worry when my 80-year-old father is driving,” Washington told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival Studio presented by AT&T, [...]

  • Robbie Robertson

    Robbie Robertson Set to Keynote Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Robbie Robertson will be a keynote speaker at Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, to be held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 29. The first wave of panelists has also been announced for the day-long gathering, which hosts the creators and greenlighters at the intersection of music and visual media. Robertson has two [...]

  • Knuckle City

    Toronto Title 'Knuckle City' Is South Africa's Choice for Oscar Race

    South Africa has chosen Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s “Knuckle City” as its official entry in the Oscars’ International Feature Film category. The movie had its international premiere this week in the Contemporary World Cinema section in Toronto. “Knuckle City” tells the story of Dudu Nyakama (Bongile Mantsai), an aging boxer whose shot at a big prize [...]

  • Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Ben Safdie,

    Adam Sandler and 'Uncut Gems' Co-Stars on Working With the 'Crazy' Safdie Brothers

    “Uncut Gems,” a dark comedy starring Adam Sandler and directed by the Safdie Brothers, is a wild ride that has generated awards season buzz since premiering at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. In the film, Sandler portrays Howard Ratner, a jewelry dealer in New York’s Diamond district. He’s a gambling addict con-man who can’t seem to [...]

  • Christina Aguilera

    New Songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos to Soundtrack 'Addams Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Music for the forthcoming animated comedy “The Addams Family” will come courtesy of original tracks by Christina Aguilera and Migos, among others. The first  track to be released, “My Family” performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, will drop this Friday, Sept. 13. Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” follows later this month via RCA [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad