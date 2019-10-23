Kering and Tokyo Festival Bring ‘Women in Motion’ Talk Series to Japan

Actress Shinobu Terajima, director and photographer Mika Ninagawa, and Japanese-British artist Sputniko! will take part in Women in Motion, on Thursday next week.

The event is a special symposium hosted by the Tokyo International Film Festival and global fashion conglomerate Kering, and is the first time that the Cannes-based Women in Motion series has touched down in Japan. The talk will be facilitated by film journalist Atsuko Tatsuta

Women in Motion aims to spotlight women in the film industry and provide a platform to express their views on the representation of women – whether onscreen or within the industry in general, to talk about challenges they face, their own experiences, and the wider contribution of women.

Since its launch at Cannes in 2015, the program has sought to extend its reach into other areas of artistic production where gender inequality is present, among them photography.

Terajima made history in 2010 as the first Japanese actress in 35 years to win the Silver Bear at the Berlin festival. She did do with her performance in competition title “Caterpillar.” She has also won best actress prizes at ten other festivals for her roles in 2003 film “Akame 48 Waterfalls,” and “Vibrator” the same year.

Winner of the prestigious Kimura Ihei Photography Award in 2001, Ninagawa has directed films including 2007’s “Sakuran” and “Helter Skelter” in 2012. Her two most recent titles are “Diner” and “No Longer Human,” both from this year.

Sputniko! uses film and multi-media installation works to explore the social and ethical implications of emerging technologies. She has appeared on TED Talks, was previously an assistant professor at the MIT Media Lab, founded the Design Fiction group, and is currently an associate professor at the Tokyo University of Arts.

Kering holds controlling interests in luxury goods houses including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, and Boucheron. Its “empowering imagination” philosophy is intended to enable the group brands’ creative expression while crafting luxury in a sustainable and responsible way.