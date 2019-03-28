Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles to Star in Medical Thriller ‘The God Committee’

Kelsey Grammer and Julia Stiles are starring in medical thriller “The God Committee.”

Austin Stark is directing from his own script. Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya are co-starring.

“The God Committee” explores the U.S. organ transplant system. The movie follows a donor heart being flown to a New York hospital, where a transplant committee has an hour to decide which patient is the recipient. The story also explores the impact of that decision six years later. It is currently shooting in New York.

“The worldwide organ shortage continues to devastate families from all walks of life,” Stark said. “I feel honored to be working with such an incredible ensemble –- anchored by Kelsey, Julia, Colman, Janeane and Dan –- in my quest to humanize the transplant system and bring faces to the statistics.”

Production companies behind the film include Paper Street Films, Phiphen Pictures, and Crystal City Entertainment. Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Vincent Morano and Jane Oster for Phiphen are serving as producers alongside Ari Pinchot and Jonathan Rubenstein for Crystal City, and Stark, Benji Kohn, and Bingo Gubelmann for Paper Street. Joannna Meek, Ray Masucci, Erika Hampson, Richard J. Berthy, and Mark Trustin are executive producing.

Related Cannes: Nadine Labaki to Head Un Certain Regard Jury The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

The Solution Entertainment Group’s Lisa Wilson is representing international rights and will introduce this project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Grammer is best known for his portrayal of Frasier Crane in “Frasier” and “Cheers.” He has won five primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes. Most recently, he starred alongside Kristen Bell in Netflix’s movie “Like Father.” Grammer is represented by UTA and Link Entertainment.

Stiles’ credits include “10 Things I Hate About You” and the Bourne series alongside Matt Damon. She will next be seen in the second season of “Riviera.” She has also recently been cast in “Hustlers” opposite Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B. Stiles is represented by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment.

Domingo stars in “Fear the Walking Dead” and is represented by Gersh and Liebman Entertainment. Garofalo is represented by Gersh and Generate. Hedaya is represented by Gersh. Stark is represented by Brian Levy at Pulse Films.