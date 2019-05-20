Kathy Griffin Concert Movie ‘A Hell of a Story’ Gets Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

“Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story,” a concert movie from the star comedian, has sold to Brainstorm Media for a special theatrical release this summer, Variety has learned.

The movie will play in U.S. theaters on July 31, for a one-night special event. Fandom Events is a partner on the deal, and Griffin will join audiences for a live Q&A following the film.

“A Hell of a Story,” which is directed by Troy Miller, premiered at SXSW in March to strong reviews. The film takes place at the end of Griffin’s recent “Laugh Your Head Off” tour, where she discusses the fallout from a controversial 2017 photograph where she posed with a fake severed head that looks like it belonged to Donald Trump.

As a result of the picture, which Griffin meant as a joke, she was blacklisted by Hollywood. She stopped getting job offers in movies and TV. And even worse, she underwent lengthy federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Secret Service on suspicion of conspiracy to assassinate the president.

Griffin self-financed and produced the film herself.

“I am so excited to be announcing my first-ever theatrical release,” said Griffin in a statement. “I’m honored to be given the opportunity to showcase my comedy and the raw behind-the-scenes-footage of the last two years. The film pulls back the curtain for a gritty, unapologetic look at this era of cultural chaos and Trumpism. You’re going to hear things in this film you’ve never heard before—and it’s funny as hell.”