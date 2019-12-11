×
Kathy Bates Erroneously Submitted For Lead Actress in SAG Awards Race (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Kathy Bates Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

If dark horse awards contender Kathy Bates is absent in the best supporting actress category come tomorrow’s Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, don’t be too quick to put in on her performance in “Richard Jewell.”

A clerical error was made by the Clint Eastwood film’s distributor Warner Bros., an insider with knowledge of the mixup told Variety, who placed her in the lead actress category instead of supporting. Bates has already won a best supporting actress prize from the National Board of Review, and counted a Golden Globe nod for Best Supporting Actress as of Monday.

A spokesperson for the studio did not immediately return Variety’s request for comment. A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA had no immediate comment.

While a rep for Bates did not immediately respond, one individual familiar with her thinking said the star agreed with the studio’s assessment that she should compete for best supporting actress this season. Both Bates and the studio intend to push ahead for the Oscars with eyes on supporting.

The submission error for SAG will place Bates in a crowded lead field, which is expected to acknowledge performances like Charlize Theron in “Bombshell,” Renee Zellweger in “Judy,” and Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women.”

An image of the SAG ballot listing Bates as a lead actress contender was posted on the website The Film Experience on Tuesday.

More to come … 

