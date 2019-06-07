×
Kathleen Kennedy Named Chair of AFI Board of Trustees

Kathleen Kennedy
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been elected chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, the org announced Thursday. She succeeds Howard Stringer, who served in the role since 1999.

“It is a distinct honor to be elected as Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees,” said Kennedy. “AFI’s commitment to the power of storytelling — coupled with its profound respect for the past — is an inspiration in our modern day, and I look forward to working with the Trustees and the incomparable Bob Daly with the goal to shine an even greater light upon the impact these stories have in our nation and around the world.”

Robert A. Daly remains Chair of the AFI Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2009.

Kennedy will help the AFI Institute guide its educational programs and set new initiatives.

Stringer said of Kennedy: “I pass the torch to Kathleen Kennedy with great confidence, for she is a visionary who has not only long served as an AFI Trustee, but will also lead the Institute into the future with her signature taste, talent and intellect.”

