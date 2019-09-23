×
‘Game of Thrones” Michiel Huisman, Tadanobu Asano Round Out Thriller ‘Kate’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Netflix has rounded out the cast of its upcoming action movie “Kate,” starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, with the addition of Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Jun Kunimura, Miyavi Lee Ishihara and newcomer Miku Martineau.

Woody Harrelson is also on board to star in the film, which is directed by “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” helmer Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. Umair Aleem penned the script.

The story revolves around a female assassin, who, after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies.

The movie will be produced by Bryan Unkeless — who most recently worked with Winstead on the Harley Quinn spinoff, “Birds of Prey” — “Hobbs & Shaw” and “Deadpool 2” producer Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. “Hobbs & Shaw” director David Leitch is exec producing with Scott Morgan.

Netflix landed the project in 2017 after winning an aggressive bidding war for the highly coveted property.

Asano, who appeared as Hogun in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Thor,” can next be seen in Roland Emmerich’s war film “Midway,” bowing Veteran’s Day. He will star as Raiden in New Line’s upcoming “Mortal Kombat” reboot, and his credits also include Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.” He is repped by CAA, Slush Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP.

Best known as Daario Naharis in “Game of Thrones,” Huisman starred in Netflix’s ensemble horror drama “The Haunting of Hill House” as Steven Crain. On the film side, he appeared in “The Red Sea Diving Resort” alongside Chris Evans and will star with Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig and Sally Hawkins in “A Boy Called Christmas.” He is repped by UTA, Meerzorg Talents and Conway van Gelder Grant.

Kunimura, who featured on “Suits,” can also be seen in Emmerich’s “Midway” and will appear in the upcoming series “Rain,” starring Keanu Reeves and Cherry Jones and based on Barry Eisler’s best-selling book series.

Ishihara is repped by Authentic.

