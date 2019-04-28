×
‘Avengers’ Star Karen Gillan Wants to Direct an MCU Film

Karen Gillan discussed her dream of directing an MCU film on “The Big Ticket” podcast with Marc Malkin.

“I keep asking Kevin Feige when that’s going to be. I’m still waiting,” she said.

She clarifies that she “wouldn’t just do any film,” though. “I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job. Obviously that’s not every movie that comes your way,” she said. 

The “Avengers: Endgame” actress also shared her anticipation for the upcoming “Black Widow” film, which will finally see Scarlett Johansson in her first solo outing. When asked why she thinks it took so long for the female superhero to get her own Marvel pic, she said, it “does feel like she should already have one.”

“I think we’re only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies,” Gillan continued. “It’s kind of a new thing and we’re living in this time of change at the moment. To see ‘Captain Marvel’ do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it’s time to see the ‘Black Widow’ movie.”

Gillan also touched on creator James Gunn’s re-hiring earlier this year after being fired for resurfaced controversial tweets, saying that the series wouldn’t have been the same without him.

“His personality, the tone of those movies, I can only describe as James’ personality,” she said. “It’s his sense of humor, his writing, his taste in music. These characters are extensions of him. It’s a really personal project for him. It definitely wouldn’t have been the same version of ‘Guardians.'”

Listen to the new episode here:

