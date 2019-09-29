×

Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Documentary Film Coming Next Month

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kanye West
CREDIT: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As part of the unusual rollout of Kanye West’s forthcoming album “Jesus Is King” — which is apparently now being released sometime today — IMAX announced that it is releasing a companion film of the album, bearing the same name. It will be released exclusively in IMAX theatres around the world on Friday, October 25, 2019.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, ‘Jesus Is King’ brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” a release from IMAX said of the film.

“This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”

West showed excerpts from the film during “Jesus Is King” listening parties in Detroit and Chicago on Friday and Saturday, respectively. In Chicago, he made a surprise appearance at Chance the Rapper’s United Center concert, where he performed “All We Got” with the rapper.

The album’s release date has been a saga of its own over the past few days. Last month West’s wife Kim Kardashian, who has essentially acted as his spokesperson for this album, tweeted what appeared to be an album tracklist filled with Christian-themed titles, which was then reposted by West on his website. No further concrete details have yet emerged, although Kardashian tweeted a revised version of the apparent tracklist an hour before the show was scheduled to begin (below), and West’s website was updated to include Detroit and “Jesus Is King” items.

She later posted that the album is coming today, September 29.

More Film

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Documentary Film Coming Next Month

    As part of the unusual rollout of Kanye West’s forthcoming album “Jesus Is King” — which is apparently now being released sometime today — IMAX announced that it is releasing a companion film of the album, bearing the same name. It will be released exclusively in IMAX theatres around the world on Friday, October 25, [...]

  • Monos

    San Sebastian Film Review: 'Monos'

    Cinema can find so many ways in. Alejandro Landes’ astonishing “Monos,” recently named Colombia’s official Oscar submission, seeps in through the skin like a sweet, druggy sickness — the kind that heightens and sharpens your dreams even as it scrambles them, making the brights brighter and the darks darker, while keeping you feverishly uncertain about [...]

  • The Day Shall Come

    Film Review: 'The Day Shall Come'

    “This plays like a penny whistle jammed up an orangutan’s butt.” Lines like that come easy to English writer-director Chris Morris, whose satirical sensibility has made him one of “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci’s inner-circle collaborators and a bit of a controversy magnet in his own right. Remember “Four Lions,” the unapologetically offensive 2010 comedy about [...]

  • PACIFIED

    ‘Pacified’ Wins Golden Shell at San Sebastian

    SAN SEBASTIAN  — In a surprise – it had hardly figured in Spanish critics’ prize predictions –  “Pacified,” directed by Texan Paxton Winters, won San Sebastian’s Golden Shell, the festival’s top award, on Saturday night. A Brazilian produced movie turning on a troubled favela-set father-daughter relationship, it snagged best actor (Bukassa Kabengele) and cinematography (Laura [...]

  • Rob Cohen

    ‘The Fast and the Furious’ Director Rob Cohen Accused of Sexual Assault

    “The Fast and the Furious” director Rob Cohen has been accused of sexual assault. According to a report in HuffPost published Saturday, Cohen allegedly sexually assaulted an unnamed victim — given the name Jane in the article to protect her anonymity — while she was unconscious. The reported assault occurred in 2015 after Cohen invited [...]

  • Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix'Joker' film

    ‘Joker’ Premiere: Todd Phillips Lets Film ‘Speak for Itself’ at Hollywood Debut

    With a quick joke and a plea to let his film stand alone as art, director Todd Philips unveiled “Joker” to an audience of executives and glitterati at the film’s buzzed-about Hollywood premiere. Forgoing the usual introduction of cast and producers, Phillips made a quip to the audience at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theater: “If [...]

  • Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese,

    Martin Scorsese and 'The Irishman' Enter Oscar Race With World Premiere at NYFF

    Even with its three-hour run time and a short 28 days in theaters before it’s available on Netflix, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” is likely to be a major contender at the Oscars. The 57th New York Film Festival opened on Friday night with the world premiere of the epic real-life mob drama. Scorsese and his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad