Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Documentary Film Coming Next Month

As part of the unusual rollout of Kanye West’s forthcoming album “Jesus Is King” — which is apparently now being released sometime today — IMAX announced that it is releasing a companion film of the album, bearing the same name. It will be released exclusively in IMAX theatres around the world on Friday, October 25, 2019.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, ‘Jesus Is King’ brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” a release from IMAX said of the film.

“This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”

West showed excerpts from the film during “Jesus Is King” listening parties in Detroit and Chicago on Friday and Saturday, respectively. In Chicago, he made a surprise appearance at Chance the Rapper’s United Center concert, where he performed “All We Got” with the rapper.

The album’s release date has been a saga of its own over the past few days. Last month West’s wife Kim Kardashian, who has essentially acted as his spokesperson for this album, tweeted what appeared to be an album tracklist filled with Christian-themed titles, which was then reposted by West on his website. No further concrete details have yet emerged, although Kardashian tweeted a revised version of the apparent tracklist an hour before the show was scheduled to begin (below), and West’s website was updated to include Detroit and “Jesus Is King” items.

She later posted that the album is coming today, September 29.