Kacey Musgraves, Sia Create Care Bears for International Day of the Girl

Kacey Musgraves, Sia and Sophia Bush are among the celebs who have designed vinyl Care Bears in honor of International Day of the Girl.

The one-of-a-kind collectibles are now up for auction on ebay with proceeds benefiting humanitarian organization CARE.

“This International Day of the Girl, I’m proud to team up with CARE and Care Bears to celebrate women and shine a light on all that we can achieve when we raise our voices and demand change,” said Bush, who created a Ruth Bader Ginsburg bear. “I created Justice Bear — well, because RBG is my hero! — and to remind the world that while we’ve come a long way, our fight for civil rights is far from over. With women and girls leading the charge, I believe a world in which everyone is equal under the law is achievable.”

Musgraves’ design is the Earth Magic Bear, while Sia’s is called the Youth Empowerment Bear. Others include Zac Posen’s Living Blue Bear and the Global Feminist Bear by Paris Jackson.

The bears will be on display on Oct. 12 at Showfields in New York City.

“Our work at CARE is rooted in the understanding that women and girls are the key to lifting families and communities out of poverty, which is why International Day of the Girl is such an important moment,” said CARE President and CEO Michelle Nunn said in a statement. “If we’re going to help solve the biggest challenges we face as a global community, we’re going to need the power of the next generation of changemakers — powerful girls from around the world. When women and girls have the right tools, like access to clean water, education, and economic opportunities they are better placed to succeed. Bidding on a Care Bear will help us bring more of these tools to girls around the world.”