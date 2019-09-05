Justin Timberlake Starring in Drama ‘Palmer’

Justin Timberlake has signed to star in “Palmer,” SK Global’s upcoming dramatic feature with shooting starting in the late fall.

Fisher Stevens is directing.”Green Book” producer Charles B. Wessler will produce alongside SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin. Sidney Kimmel and Daniel Nadler will also produce. SK Global and Nadler will co-finance the film.

“Palmer,” written by Cheryl Guerriero, is about a former college football phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

