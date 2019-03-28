×
Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan Join A24’s ‘False Positive’

Justin Kroll

Justin Theroux Pierce Brosnan
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan have joined Ilana Glazer in A24’s latest horror film, “False Positive.”

Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, and Josh Hamilton have also joined the ensemble cast.

The pic is Glazer’s first film role following the end of her Comedy Central series “Broad City,” which wraps after five seasons on Thursday night. She’s also producing and co-writing the movie with John Lee, who will direct the film. Jonathan Wang will also produce.

Plot details have not yet been revealed. Production is currently underway.

Following his role in the critically acclaimed HBO series “The Leftovers,” Theroux’s 2018 also included Paramount’s “Bumblebee,” Focus Features’ “On the Basis of Sex” opposite Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer, and “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” He is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management & Media.

The former James Bond star, Brosnan returned to his other famous franchise “Mamma Mia!” this past summer with “Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again.” He was also recently seen in AMC series “The Son.” He is repped by CAA.

Glazer’s other credits include “Rough Night” and “The Night Before.” She is repped by UTA.

Lee is the creator of “Wonder Showzen” and has also directed episodes of “Broad City” and Netflix’s “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.”

