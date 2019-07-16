Justin Baldoni Developing ‘It Ends With Us’ Romance Movie

“Jane the Virgin” Star Justin Baldoni is adapting Colleen Hoover’s romance novel “It Ends With Us” for film through his Wayfarer Entertainment company.

Baldoni announced Monday that he had optioned the project on his Instagram account. “It Ends With Us” first published in 2016 and follows a young woman through the tumultuous stages of an abusive relationship. After moving to the city of Boston after college, she decides to start her own business as a florist only to fall in love with a young neurosurgeon.

The novel has been translated into more than twenty foreign languages and has sold over a million copies worldwide. The book was voted the best romance novel of 2016 by Goodreads.

Baldoni made his feature film directorial debut earlier this year with “Five Feet Apart,” which was released by CBS Films and Lionsgate and went on to become CBS Films’ third highest grossing film of all time with more than $80 million in worldwide grosses on a $7 million budget. He is set to direct “Clouds” for Warner Bros., which will go into production this summer.

Additionally, Baldoni created and directed the documentary series “My Last Days.” He also portrays Gina Rodriguez’s love interest Rafael on The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” currently airing its fifth and final season.