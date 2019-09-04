×

Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx Prepare for Court Battle in ‘Just Mercy’ Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Michael B. Jordan prepares for an epic legal battle in the heartfelt first trailer for drama “Just Mercy,” also starring Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson.

Just Mercy” is based on the case of Walter McMillan, an African-American death-row prisoner who was exonerated in 1993 after being convicted five years earlier for a 1986 murder in Alabama. Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, took on McMillan’s cause in 1988 in his first case as an attorney.

Jordan stars as Stevenson while Foxx portrays McMillan in the Warner Bros. film. Foxx warns Jordan in his first prison visit that he believes the task is futile: “You don’t know what you’re into in Alabama, when you’re guilty from the day you’re born.”

Larson plays legal advocate Eva Ansley, who outlines the hopelessness she’s witnessed, saying, “It was like looking at a river of drowning people and not having any way of helping them.”

The cast includes Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Rob Morgan and O’Shea Jackson, Jr. Destin Daniel Cretton directed from his adaptation of Stevenson’s memoir.

“Just Mercy” will have its world premiere on Sept. 6 at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival and open in limited release on Dec. 25. Warner Bros moved the release date forward three weeks to qualify “Just Mercy” for awards season.

Watch the trailer above.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 'Just Mercy' Trailer: Michael B. Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx Prepare for Court Battle in 'Just Mercy' Trailer

    Michael B. Jordan prepares for an epic legal battle in the heartfelt first trailer for drama “Just Mercy,” also starring Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. “Just Mercy” is based on the case of Walter McMillan, an African-American death-row prisoner who was exonerated in 1993 after being convicted five years earlier for a 1986 murder in [...]

  • The Aeronauts

    Telluride Film Review: 'The Aeronauts'

    There is something disarming about the joint presence of the ever-bashful Eddie Redmayne and the fiercely charismatic Felicity Jones that instantly feels wholesome. So when the duo embarks on a hot air balloon adventure in “Wild Rose” director Tom Harper’s “The Aeronauts,” you can’t help but tag along and root for “The Theory of Everything” [...]

  • First Look at Sarah Gavron's Toronto-Bound

    First Look at Sarah Gavron's Toronto-Bound ‘Rocks’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first clip of hotly-anticipated British picture “Rocks” has dropped ahead its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age London-set movie comes from filmmaker Sarah Gavron (“Suffragette”) and writers Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson. It was developed through workshops and improvisation and stars a host of newcomers. The film follows a London [...]

  • Babyteeth

    Venice Film Review: 'Babyteeth'

    You only get one flush of first love, and it tends to choose you rather than the other way round: For most of us, it’s an experiment, a flight test of the heart, a thing you can afford to get wrong. For terminally ill 16-year-old Milla, however, her first looks to be her only, and [...]

  • Pain and Glory

    Miami Film Festival to Open With 'Pain and Glory,' Close With 'Parasite'

    The Miami Gems Film Festival has selected Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical drama “Pain and Glory,” starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz, as its opening night title on Oct. 10 at the Tower Theater. The annual confab will close with Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Parasite,” a black comedy from Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. The festival also set [...]

  • Topic Studios Signs First-Look Deal With

    Topic Studios Signs First-Look Deal With 'The Climb' Filmmakers

    Topic Studios has signed a first-look deal with Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, the filmmakers and stars of the buddy comedy “The Climb.” Under the two-year deal, the duo will develop and produce feature films with an eye to direct for Topic with their Watch This Ready banner. “The Climb” was Covino’s feature directorial [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad