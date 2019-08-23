×

‘Just Mercy,’ ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Tapped for Hamptons Film Festival

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox/Warner Bros.

Awards contenders “Just Mercy” and “Ford v Ferrari” have been selected for showings at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Legal drama “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan, will be the opening night film on Oct. 10 at Guild Hall. “Just Mercy” is based on the case of Walter McMillan, an African-American death-row prisoner who was exonerated in 1993 after being convicted five years earlier for a 1986 murder in Alabama. Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, took on McMillan’s cause in 1988 in his first case as an attorney.

Jordan stars as Stevenson while Jamie Foxx portrays McMillan in the Warner Bros.’ film. The cast includes Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Rob Morgan and O’Shea Jackson, Jr. Destin Daniel Cretton directed from his adaptation of Stevenson’s memoir. “Just Mercy” will premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival and open in limited release on Dec. 25.

Related

“Ford v Ferrari” has been selected as the festival’s Saturday Centerpiece selection, screening on Oct. 12. Matt Damon and Christian Bale star with “Logan” director James Mangold helming from a script by screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

The Fox film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca to build an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France. “Ford v Ferrari” will premiere at TIFF and be released by Disney on Nov. 15.

The festival also announced Friday that it will honor Alfre Woodard for her role in Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency,” in which Woodard plays prison warden Bernadine Williams dealing with the emotional strain of carrying out death row executions.

HIFF has announced the world premieres of a quartet of documentaries — Treva Wurmfeld’s “Conscience Point,” Ben Steele’s “In Memoriam”; Mark Landsman’s “Scandalous”; and Anthony Baxter’s “Flint.” The festival previously announced that it will present a  Lifetime Achievement Award to Brian De Palma.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Romulus TV Show Italy

    Behind the Italian Scenes on Upcoming TV Blockbuster 'Romulus'

    On a hilly patch of greenery outside Rome, a group of extras is milling about in a meticulously reconstructed eighth century B.C. village wearing leather sandals, coarse red tunics and baseball caps. It’s scorching. The set is on a vast backlot on the grounds of the Cinecittà World theme park where during a period of [...]

  • James Wan's Horror Pic Adds George

    James Wan Finds Male Lead for His Next Horror Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    British actor George Young has landed the male lead role opposite Annabelle Wallis in James Wan’s top secret horror pic, sources tell Variety. Wan is tackling the movie, tentatively titled “Silvercup,” this fall before beginning preparations for DC’s “Aquaman” sequel with Jason Momoa at the top of 2020. Plot details are currently being kept under [...]

  • Catch-22 Cinecitta BTS

    Rome's Cinecitta Makes Major Upgrades to Soundstages, Backlot

    Italy has always been attractive as a location, and now that increased global TV and film production is filling up soundstages around Europe, Rome’s Cinecittà is gunning to regain its global status as a top studio. The fabled facility, located on 99 acres of public land, had lost some of the luster of its 1950s [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola Apocalypse Now BTS

    Why Everything About 'Apocalypse Now's' Production Was Unorthodox

    Lionsgate and American Zoetrope are releasing “Apocalypse Now Final Cut,” the third version of Francis Coppola’s 1979 war epic, to commemorate the film’s 40th anniversary. While multiple versions of any mainstream movie are unusual, everything about this movie was unorthodox. On Oct. 14, 1969, Variety reported that Warner Bros. bought the script by John Milius, [...]

  • Russell Crowe in 'Unhinged': First Look

    Russell Crowe Stars as an Angry Driver in First Look at 'Unhinged'

    Cut off Russell Crowe in traffic at your own peril! That’s the takeaway from the first look at “Unhinged,” an upcoming thriller that stars the Oscar-winning “Gladiator” actor as a man who takes road rage to frightening new levels. Crowe appears in the Solstice Studios release alongside Caren Pistorius, who portrays Rachel, a mother who [...]

  • 'Just Mercy,' 'Ford V Ferrrari' Tapped

    'Just Mercy,' 'Ford v Ferrari' Tapped for Hamptons Film Festival

    Awards contenders “Just Mercy” and “Ford v Ferrari” have been selected for showings at the Hamptons International Film Festival. Legal drama “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan, will be the opening night film on Oct. 10 at Guild Hall. “Just Mercy” is based on the case of Walter McMillan, an African-American death-row prisoner who was exonerated [...]

  • Tigers Are Not Afraid

    Film Review: 'Tigers Are Not Afraid'

    A graffiti tiger paces behind the bars of his spray-painted cage. Rivulets of blood snake from a crime scene to track characters through paint-peeling hallways. A grand piano burns amid the shadows of a gutted warehouse. Goldfish swim in puddles carved into the cement that surrounds a shattered tank. These and the countless more equally [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad