‘Just Cause’ Video Game Getting Movie Adaptation From ‘John Wick’ Writer

Dave McNary

Just Cause
CREDIT: Courtesy of Constantin Film

Just Cause” is the latest video game getting the movie treatment.

Germany’s Constantin Film has acquired movie rights to the “Just Cause” video game franchise and hired “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad to write the script.

Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh will produce the pic with Kolstad, who has written the three “John Wick” movies. Producers unveiled “Just Cause” on Tuesday, a day after Lionsgate announced it has slotted “John Wick 4” for May 21, 2021.

Producers are aiming to start a franchise based on the open-world action games from Avalanche Studios and Square Enix. The series draws its name from the 1989 United States invasion of Panama, code-named Operation Just Cause. The action takes place on various islands. The film will follow Rico Rodriguez (aka “The Scorpion”) on a race-against-time mission to stop the lethal mercenary group the Black Hand.

Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz will be an executive producer on the film along with Square Enix. The project is a top priority for Constantin and will start filming in 2020.

Warner Bros.’ “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” in one of the rare video game adaptations that has delivered at the box office, grossing $300 million worldwide in two weeks.

Kulzer is a producer on Constantin Film’s “Resident Evil” franchise, which is based on the Capcom video games and has grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide. Askarieh produced the “Hitman” movies.

Kolstad was repped on the deal by APA, Circle of Confusion and the law firm of Behr, Abramson, Levy. Nick Hanks handled the deal on behalf of Constantin.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

