Jussie Smollett Arrested, in Custody of Chicago Police

Jussie Smollett has been arrested and faces criminal charges for allegedly filing a false police report and for disorderly conduct. Chicago police tweeted Thursday morning that the “Empire” actor was under arrest and in custody of detectives.

Smollett claimed that he had been attacked by two men on Jan. 29 — he said they beat him, tied a rope around his neck, and doused him with bleach. He also claimed that they shouted racist and homophobic slurs during the assault. However, police now believe that Smollett paid two acquaintances, brothers Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, to help him orchestrate the attack. The men have reportedly been cooperating with investigators.

A press briefing by Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Cmdr. Edward Wodnicki will take place on Thursday morning and a bail hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Smollett’s legal issues are mounting. The FBI is also looking into whether the actor sent a threatening letter the “Empire” studio in Chicago in the days before the attack. Fox, the network that airs “Empire,” was initially supportive of Smollett, but sources tell Variety that the show’s producers are considering suspending the actor.

If Smollett filed a false police report, that is a Class 4 felony in Illinois. He could face between one to three years in prison and may also be ordered to compensate the Chicago Police Department for the cost of its investigation.

Henry Chu contributed to this report.