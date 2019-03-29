×
June Harding, ‘The Trouble With Angels’ Actress, Dies at 81

By

CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

June Harding, who starred in “The Trouble With Angels” and “The Richard Boone Show,” has died. She was 81.

Harding died in hospice care in Deer Isle, Maine, on March 22, her brother, John, confirmed with the Richmond Times-Dispatch of Richmond, Va.

The actress made her debut on Broadway in the comedy “Take Her, She’s Mine” in December 1961. She played actor Art Carney’s younger daughter and co-starred along with Elizabeth Ashley, who won a Tony for her role.

She later came on as a series regular and portrayed several characters on “The Richard Boone Show,” the NBC anthology series running from 1963-1964. Before retiring from show business in the 1970s, she appeared in several episodes of “Dr. Kildare,” “The Defenders,” “The Fugitive” and the CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”

“The Trouble With Angels” was her first movie, and she starred alongside Rosalind Russell and Hayley Mills as a student at an all-girls Catholic boarding school. She played Mills’ friend and accomplice at the school run by Russell’s character in the film. After the movie premiered, she received a key to the city of Emporia, Va, her hometown, and an honorary “June Harding Day” was held.

A memorial will take place on April 13 at Monumental Methodist Church in Emporia.

(pictured: Hayley Mills, left; June Harding, right)

