‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Gets China Release Date

Dave McNary

Jumanji: The Next Level” has received a Dec. 13 release date for China, the same date as the Sony Pictures sequel’s North American launch.

China was the top foreign market for 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” with $78 million. Domestic grosses totaled $404 million, while the international take was $562 million.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are returning, with Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joining the cast. The four teens from the first film (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Alex Wolff) are also returning.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” was a sequel to the 1995 hit “Jumanji,” starring Robin Williams. Set in the present day, the reboot followed four high school students placed in detention together. The quartet is assigned to the school’s basement and then transported into the Jumanji board game after they activate the discarded game.

Jumanji: The Next Level” sees the main characters returning to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, but they discover that nothing is as they expect. Jake Kasdan returns to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach will again produce with Seven Bucks’ Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, along with Kasdan.

The movie will open a week before Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” launches.

