Box Office: ‘Jumanji: Next Level’ Swings to $4.7 Million on Thursday

“Jumanji: The Next Level” swung go $4.7 million at 3,778 North American locations on Thursday night.

“Black Christmas,” meanwhile launched with $230,000 in previews from 2,100 theaters.

Sony’s comedy sequel is expected to dominate the weekend with a stdio forecast of about $35 million at 4,227 venues — nearly equal to the first weekend of 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Rival forecasts are projecting a higher launch in the $45 million range.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are reprising their roles from “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” with Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joining the cast. The four teens from the first film (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Alex Wolff) are also returning.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is opening two years after “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which followed four high school students placed in detention together in the school’s basement and then transported into the Jumanji board game after they activate the discarded game. “Jumanji: The Next Level” sees the main characters returning to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, but discovering that nothing is as they expect.

Jake Kasdan returns to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach produces with Seven Bucks’ Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, along with Kasdan. Reviews have been mostly positive with a 69% score on the Rotten Tomatoes site. “Jumanji: The Next Level” carries a $125 million budget.

Popular on Variety

In 2017, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened a week apart and both found massive commercial success. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” became a surprise success with $405 million in North America and $962 million worldwide. Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars” sequel ended its theatrical run with a robust $1.3 million.

In a similar scenario, Disney is opening “Star Wars: ‘The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 20 amid expectations of another blockbuster performance.

Warner Bros. drama “Richard Jewell” is opening at 2,502 sites and the Universal-Blumhouse dark thriller “Black Christmas” will debut at 2,625 venues. Both are forecast to launch in the $10 million to $12 million range.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, “Richard Jewell” is a biographical drama based on the security guard falsely accused by the media for playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing. The film, starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde. Controversy has emerged over Wilde’s portrayal of a journalist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution trading sex for scoops.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has asked Warner Bros., Eastwood, and screenwriter Billy Ray to issue a statement acknowledging some of the events in the film were “imagined for dramatic purposes.” Warner Bros. is standing by the film. Wilde said in a series of tweets on Thursday that she was not in control over how her character was portrayed.