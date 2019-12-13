×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Jumanji: Next Level’ Swings to $4.7 Million on Thursday

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jumanji The Next Level
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony/Hiram Garcia

Jumanji: The Next Level” swung go $4.7 million at 3,778 North American locations on Thursday night.

Black Christmas,” meanwhile launched with $230,000 in previews from 2,100 theaters.

Sony’s comedy sequel is expected to dominate the weekend with a stdio forecast of about $35 million at 4,227 venues — nearly equal to the first weekend of 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Rival forecasts are projecting a higher launch in the $45 million range.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are reprising their roles from “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” with Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joining the cast. The four teens from the first film (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Alex Wolff) are also returning.

Jumanji: The Next Level” is opening two years after “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which followed four high school students placed in detention together in the school’s basement and then transported into the Jumanji board game after they activate the discarded game. “Jumanji: The Next Level” sees the main characters returning to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, but discovering that nothing is as they expect.

Jake Kasdan returns to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach produces with Seven Bucks’ Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, along with Kasdan. Reviews have been mostly positive with a 69% score on the Rotten Tomatoes site. “Jumanji: The Next Level” carries a $125 million budget.

Popular on Variety

In 2017, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened a week apart and both found massive commercial success. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” became a surprise success with $405 million in North America and $962 million worldwide. Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars” sequel ended its theatrical run with a robust $1.3 million.

In a similar scenario, Disney is opening “Star Wars: ‘The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 20 amid expectations of another blockbuster performance.

Warner Bros. drama “Richard Jewell” is opening at 2,502 sites and the Universal-Blumhouse dark thriller “Black Christmas” will debut at 2,625 venues. Both are forecast to launch in the $10 million to $12 million range.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, “Richard Jewell” is a biographical drama based on the security guard falsely accused by the media for playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing. The film, starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde. Controversy has emerged over Wilde’s portrayal of a journalist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution trading sex for scoops.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has asked Warner Bros., Eastwood, and screenwriter Billy Ray to issue a statement acknowledging some of the events in the film were “imagined for dramatic purposes.” Warner Bros. is standing by the film. Wilde said in a series of tweets on Thursday that she was not in control over how her character was portrayed.

“Richard Jewell” has a 76% Rotten Tomatoes score. Warner Bros. opted to forego Thursday night previews.

“Black Christmas” is directed by Sophia Takal in a remake of a 1974 slasher film about sorority girls being stalked by an unknown killer. Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, and Brittany O’Grady star. The film currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 41%.

Disney’s fourth weekend of “Frozen” should finish second in the $20 million to $25 million range behind “Jumanji: The Next Level” and ahead of “Black Christmas” and “Richard Jewell.” “Frozen 2” has taken in $345 million in its first 20 days in North America.

With three weekends left in 2019, overall North American box office trails last year by 5.7% with $10.41 billion as of Dec. 11, according to Comscore.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, said, “Three very different newcomers will set the table for a most welcome holiday season feast that should improve the fortunes of the industry as we gain some box office yardage before the clock runs out on the year of 2019 and with ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ ‘Cats’ and other notable titles on the way, $1 billion plus could be in the cards for the final 19 days of the year.”

More Film

  • Danny Aiello

    Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' and 'Moonstruck' Actor, Dies at 86

    Danny Aiello, a character actor best known for his work in such films as “Do the Right Thing” and “Moonstruck,” died on Thursday night in New Jersey. He was 86. Aiello’s literary agent Jennifer De Chiara confirmed his death to Variety. Aiello worked steadily in films starting in the mid-1970s, often playing cops, mobsters and [...]

  • Reed Hastings

    Netflix to Launch Its Paris Office on Jan. 17

    Netflix is getting ready to officially launch its swanky Paris office on Jan. 17. The streaming giant has planned an afternoon of discussions that gather together Netflix executives, including the company’s co-founder, chairman and CEO Reed Hastings, as well as the filmmakers and producers who have worked with Netflix. As previously announced, the French outpost [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Hollywood’s 10 Worst Depictions of Female Music Journalists

    As controversy builds around “Richard Jewell” and its depiction of female journalists, it’s nothing new for women music writers on the silver screen. Although “Crazy Heart,” which premiered 10 years ago this month, was basically 2009’s equivalent of Bradley Cooper’s remake of “A Star Is Born,” it hasn’t had quite the staying power of some [...]

  • MADRID-CONTENT-CITY-RAUL-BERDONÉS

    Secuoya, Planeta Launch Madrid Content City, Site of Netflix’s First European Production Hub

    Spain’s Secuoya Studios has teamed with publishing giant the Planeta Group to expand Madrid Content City, the audiovisual complex that hosts Netflix first European Production Hub. Madrid Content City will multiply by a factor of seven its current operating area of 22,000 square-meters (236,806 square-feet). In total, Madrid Content City will span 140,000 square-meters (1.5 [...]

  • Imogen Poots

    'Black Christmas' Star Imogen Poots on Why Male Horror Fans Should See Slasher Remake

    “Black Christmas” is the second remake of the 1974 slasher classic, which centers on a group of sorority sisters stalked by an unknown murderer. While the original had the female protagonists (SPOILER) offed, in this one, the women fight back. “It’s been called a re-imagining of the original, and I think, in ways that the [...]

  • Imogen Poots as Riley in "Black

    'Black Christmas': Film Review

    “Black Christmas,” a low-budget Canadian horror movie released in 1974, was a slasher thriller with a difference: It was the very first one! Okay, there were more than a few precedents, from “Psycho” (the great-granddaddy of the genre) to “The Last House on the Left” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” to Mario Bava’s “A [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad