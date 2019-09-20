×

Julie Andrews Selected for AFI’s Life Achievement Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Julie Andrews
CREDIT: CLAUDIO ONORATI/EPA-EFE/Shutters

The American Film Institute Board of Trustees has selected Julie Andrews as the recipient of the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award.

The award will be presented to Andrews on April 25 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be telecast on TNT.

Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees. “Her talents across time have inspired a shared sense of joy across generations, and her gifts to our cultural heritage are a testament to the power of this art form to bring us together when we need it most. AFI is proud to sing her praises with its 48th Life Achievement Award.”

Andrews has been nominated for three Academy Awards and won an Oscar for “Mary Poppins.” She has won five Golden Globes, three Grammys and two Emmys. She’s also a Kennedy Center honoree, a Disney Legend inductee and the recipient of a SAG Life Achievement Award.

More to come…

