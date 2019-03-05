Julianne Moore on Learning to Dance With John Turturro In ‘Gloria Bell’

Julianne Moore was the belle of the ball last night at her homecoming premiere of “Gloria Bell.”

The Oscar winner expressed her excitement to Variety about collaborating with filmmaker Sebastián Lelio on the U.S. adaptation of his 2013 Chilean film.

“I saw the movie and I wanted to meet Sebastián,” Moore said. “I wanted to work with him. I sought him out and had a conversation. I was only going to do it if I worked with him. And he said, well, I will only do it if I work with you. So, we made an agreement that we were going to do it. The fact that it actually happened is really amazing that we accomplished it. I feel so lucky. I love this film.”

The New York City based actress was applauded by a packed theater at MoMA for her latest role as a middle-aged divorcee who finds unexpected romance on the dance floor.

Salsa lessons led to magical chemistry between Moore and her onscreen love interest, played by John Turturro.

“John is a real dancer,” laughed Moore when reflecting on preparation for the role. “He came and danced with me at my house. My daughter was like there is a man outside who wants to dance with you.”

After the screening, guests headed to 48 Lounge for the party featuring bright pink Cosmos. Disco music played softly as guests chowed down on shrimp and sliders.

The guest list included Julian Schnabel, Trudie Styler, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Alysia Reiner, and Constantine Maroulis.