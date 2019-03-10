Julianne Moore’s ‘Gloria Bell’ Scores Third Highest Screen Average of 2019

Julianne Moore’s “Gloria Bell” has launched impressively with a $154,775 on five screens in New York and Los Angeles for a per screen average of $30,955 for A24.

It was the third highest per screen figure of the 2019 domestic box office, topped only by the $35,499 for Disney’s “Captain Marvel” as part of this weekend’s massive $153 million debut and by the $34,695 at four sites for MGM’s “Fighting With My Family” on Feb. 15-17. A24 will expand “Gloria Bell” next weekend and go nationwide on March 22.

Directed by Chilean helmer Sebastian Lelio, “Gloria Bell” is a remake of the director’s 2013 single-woman drama “Gloria,” for which Paulina García won the Berlin Film Festival’s best actress prize. “Gloria Bell” centers on a lonely divorcee with a mundane job and two adult children who meets a shy divorced man (played by John Turturro) and develops a tentative relationship with him.

The film, which debuted at the Toronto International film Festival, has a 98% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety’s Peter Debruge said in his review, “Moore is great in the movie, uncovering — and sharing — all sorts of new facets to Gloria’s character, but Turturro is a revelation.”

The film also stars Michael Cera, Brad Garrett, Holland Taylor, and Caren Pistorius. Producers are Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín abd Sebastián Lelio. Moore exec produced along with Shea Kammer, Rocio Jadue, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, and Alison Cohen.