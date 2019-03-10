×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Julianne Moore’s ‘Gloria Bell’ Scores Third Highest Screen Average of 2019

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right

Julianne Moore’s “Gloria Bell” has launched impressively with a $154,775 on five screens in New York and Los Angeles for a per screen average of $30,955 for A24.

It was the third highest per screen figure of the 2019 domestic box office, topped only by the $35,499 for Disney’s “Captain Marvel” as part of this weekend’s massive $153 million debut and by the $34,695 at four sites for MGM’s “Fighting With My Family” on Feb. 15-17. A24 will expand “Gloria Bell” next weekend and go nationwide on March 22.

Directed by Chilean helmer Sebastian Lelio, “Gloria Bell” is a remake of the director’s 2013 single-woman drama “Gloria,” for which Paulina García won the Berlin Film Festival’s best actress prize. “Gloria Bell” centers on a lonely divorcee with a mundane job and two adult children who meets a shy divorced man (played by John Turturro) and develops a tentative relationship with him.

The film, which debuted at the Toronto International film Festival, has a 98% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety’s Peter Debruge said in his review, “Moore is great in the movie, uncovering — and sharing — all sorts of new facets to Gloria’s character, but Turturro is a revelation.”

The film also stars Michael Cera, Brad Garrett, Holland Taylor, and Caren Pistorius. Producers are Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín abd Sebastián Lelio. Moore exec produced along with Shea Kammer, Rocio Jadue, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, and Alison Cohen.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • 'Gloria Bell' Scores Third Highest Screen

    Julianne Moore's 'Gloria Bell' Scores Third Highest Screen Average of 2019

    Julianne Moore’s “Gloria Bell” has launched impressively with a $154,775 on five screens in New York and Los Angeles for a per screen average of $30,955 for A24. It was the third highest per screen figure of the 2019 domestic box office, topped only by the $35,499 for Disney’s “Captain Marvel” as part of this [...]

  • Long Shot

    How Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron Won Over SXSW With 'Long Shot'

    South by Southwest has a storied tradition of launching studio comedies into the box-office stratosphere—from “Knocked Up” to “Bridesmaids,” “Trainwreck” and “Spy.” On Saturday night, SXSW 2019 most likely found the next underdog hit to add to this esteemed class. “Long Shot” is the story of a secretary of state, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), who [...]

  • Steven Spielberg

    Steven Spielberg vs. Netflix: A Preview of the War for Cinema's Future (Column)

    “We love cinema.” That’s how Netflix began a statement it issued on Twitter in response to Steven Spielberg’s announcement that he will push for new guidelines regarding the eligibility of movies to compete in the Academy Awards. (Though the connection was obvious, the Netflix statement never mentioned Spielberg by name.) Spielberg, a member of the [...]

  • UniFrance Forges Ties With AMPAS Promote

    UniFrance Forges Ties With AMPAS to Promote Young French Filmmakers

    UniFrance, the French film promotion org, joined forces with the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to host events on March 7-8 in Paris which aimed at shining a spotlight on French female directors, producers, talent, artists and technicians. The events, which were attended by many French students and young filmmakers at the [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    Why It's Actually Great That 'Captain Marvel' Is Just Fine (Guest Column)

    If we’re being honest, I thought “Captain Marvel” was fine, often good. It’s a bummer in some sense, because if I liked it less, it’d help make my point a little bit easier. There are people, however, who do not like “Captain Marvel” for reasons valid and not. I say this because: I am dying [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Scores $302 Million International Debut

    Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” is showing plenty of international power with a $302 million international launch — the fifth highest of all-time. With an impressive $153 million debut in North America, Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe title totaled a global opening weekend of $455 million, or the sixth highest global debut and the biggest opening of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad