×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Julianne Moore Says She Was Fired From ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Julianne Moore admitted that she was fired from the Oscar-nominated film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Moore opened up about her ousting during Thursday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” after a caller asked the “Still Alice” star why she left the pic.

“I didn’t leave that movie, I was fired,” Moore said. “Nicole fired me. So yeah, that’s the truth.”

Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the screenplay and was originally the director until Marielle Heller took her place, decided to re-cast Melissa McCarthy for the role, which landed her an actress Oscar nomination earlier this year.

In a 2015 interview, Moore claimed she had exited the film due to “creative differences,” but she explained the circumstances in more blunt terms while speaking with Cohen on Thursday.

“I think she didn’t like what I was doing,” Moore explained. “I think that her idea of where the character was, was different than where my idea of where the character was, and so she fired me.”

When asked if she had seen the movie, she explained that she hadn’t yet because she thinks it would be “too painful,” but affirmed that she held no hard feelings for McCarthy.

“I love Melissa McCarthy, I worship her. I think she’s fantastic,” she said. “So I’m sure she’s great.”

In “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” McCarthy plays Lee Israel, a literary forger in the ‘90s who later wrote a confessional biography on which the movie is based. The film garnered three Academy Award nominations. Aside from McCarthy’s nom, Richard E. Grant was up for supporting actor and the movie was considered for adapted screenplay.

Holofcener’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Kevin Tsujihara

    Warner Bros. CEO Apologizes for 'Mistakes' Amid Sexual Impropriety Investigation

    Embattled Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara apologized to staff on Friday following the publication of a report alleging that he helped a woman get auditions after they had engaged in a sexual relationship. “I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I [...]

  • 'Russian Doll' Star Elizabeth Ashley on

    'Russian Doll' Star Elizabeth Ashley on Her Early Stage Career

    The force of nature born Elizabeth Ann Cole, and rechristened Elizabeth Ashley for stage and screen of the late 1950s, first drew the attention of critics and fans with her work in New York theater, garnering an early-career Tony Award for her portrayal of Mollie in the Broadway production of “Take Her, She’s Mine” in [...]

  • Sky Poets by Emilio Maille

    Monica Lozano Producing Emilio Maille’s ‘Yesterday’s Dream’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Mexico’s Emilio Maille, whose visually arresting docu “Sky Poets” competes in Guadalajara’s Premio Mezcal section, is gearing up to make only the second fiction film of his career, “Yesterday’s Dream” (“El Sueño de Ayer”). Maille is best known for his breakout drama, “Rosario Tijeras,” a 2005 box office hit based on the [...]

  • Costume Designer Betty Pecha Madden on

    Betty Pecha Madden Looks Back on Four Decades of Costume Design

    Dressing dolls as a child at her parents’ Wisconsin farm, future costume designer Betty Pecha Madden created stories using clothes. By age 17, her interest in costuming having grown serious via high school plays, she left home upon graduation and went to Chicago to find work in the industry. Madden clothed rock groups and college [...]

  • Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Powers to $78 Million in Early International Box Office

    Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” is already showing off a lot of power at the international box office. The latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pulled in $78 million in its first two days in 25 markets, including an estimated $34 million opening in China. “Captain Marvel” will be opening Friday in most international markets including [...]

  • Airwolf Jan-Michael Vincent

    'Airwolf' Star Jan-Michael Vincent Dies at 73

    Jan-Michael Vincent, best known for playing the lead role in the 1980s CBS series “Airwolf,” died on Feb. 10 after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by several outlets. His death, first reported by TMZ, has only now come to light. He was 73. His image as a baby-faced blonde heartthrob was [...]

  • Dan Sasaki Panavision

    How DP Ben Davis and Panavision's Dan Sasaki Picked the Right Lenses for 'Captain Marvel'

    Cinematographers coordinate their efforts with a platoon of visual artists and other artisans, from colorists to computer scientists, from digital imaging technicians to glassmakers. On “Captain Marvel,” Ben Davis worked closely with Dan Sasaki (pictured above), VP of optics at Panavision, to find exactly the right optical solutions for the look he imagined. Their collaboration [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad