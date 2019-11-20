J.T. Petty to Direct Thriller Produced by ‘Dark Knight’ Writer David S. Goyer

J.T. Petty is set to write and direct “Appetite,” a thriller produced by “Dark Knight” writer David S. Goyer and Keith Levine.

“Appetite” follows a mother who investigates her daughter’s disappearance leading to inexplicable and terrible consequences. Casting is currently underway, and the movie is expected to start filming in early 2020.

“J.T. has crafted a unique vision that completely upends the missing child genre in a fresh and unpredictable way,” said Goyer, who is producing through his company, Phantom Four. “We are excited to help him bring to life this truly original tale.”

Productivity Media will fully finance “Appetite.” Celsius Entertainment will sell foreign rights. CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and will represent its domestic distribution rights.

Petty, known for working on video game franchises including “Splinter Cell” and “Outcast,” wrote the upcoming thriller “My Only Sunshine” starring Simon Pegg and J.K. Simmons.

Goyer co-wrote Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy (“Batman Begins,” “Dark Knight,” “Dark Knight Rises), as well as Marvel’s “Blade” trilogy (“Blade,” “Blade II,” “Blade: Trinity”). Most recently, he penned “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Phantom Four is currently in production on “Ghost Draft,” a sci-fi action film with Chris Pratt and Simmons.