×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

J.T. Petty to Direct Thriller Produced by ‘Dark Knight’ Writer David S. Goyer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Goyer
CREDIT: Stephen Butler/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

J.T. Petty is set to write and direct “Appetite,” a thriller produced by “Dark Knight” writer David S. Goyer and Keith Levine.

“Appetite” follows a mother who investigates her daughter’s disappearance leading to inexplicable and terrible consequences. Casting is currently underway, and the movie is expected to start filming in early 2020.

“J.T. has crafted a unique vision that completely upends the missing child genre in a fresh and unpredictable way,” said Goyer, who is producing through his company, Phantom Four. “We are excited to help him bring to life this truly original tale.”

Productivity Media will fully finance “Appetite.” Celsius Entertainment will sell foreign rights. CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and will represent its domestic distribution rights.

Petty, known for working on video game franchises including “Splinter Cell” and “Outcast,” wrote the upcoming thriller “My Only Sunshine” starring Simon Pegg and J.K. Simmons.

Goyer co-wrote Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy (“Batman Begins,” “Dark Knight,” “Dark Knight Rises), as well as Marvel’s “Blade” trilogy (“Blade,” “Blade II,” “Blade: Trinity”). Most recently, he penned “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Phantom Four is currently in production on “Ghost Draft,” a sci-fi action film with Chris Pratt and Simmons.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • David Goyer

    J.T. Petty to Direct Thriller Produced by 'Dark Knight' Writer David S. Goyer

    J.T. Petty is set to write and direct “Appetite,” a thriller produced by “Dark Knight” writer David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. “Appetite” follows a mother who investigates her daughter’s disappearance leading to inexplicable and terrible consequences. Casting is currently underway, and the movie is expected to start filming in early 2020. “J.T. has crafted [...]

  • Dexter Fletcher Bohemian Rhapsody

    Dexter Fletcher to Direct a Movie About Dracula's Henchman for Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher is attached to direct Universal’s “Renfield,” a monster movie centered on Dracula’s henchman and based on an original pitch from Robert Kirkman. “Rick and Morty” scribe Ryan Ridley penned the script. The film will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. In [...]

  • Anita Hill

    Anita Hill's Commission Launches Entertainment Industry Survey on Sexual Harassment

    The Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality, led by Anita Hill, has launched a survey of the entertainment industry. Hill accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his Senate confirmation hearings in 1991. Since then, in addition to teaching law and policy at Brandeis University, Hill has been [...]

  • Chinese actor Xu Zheng holds his

    China's Golden Rooster Awards to Take Place Annually

    China’s Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival opened in the coastal city of Xiamen with the announcement that the Golden Rooster Awards will be held annually instead of biannually. The Golden Rooster Awards have been held 23 times since they were founded in 1981. The event has been held biannually since 2005, when authorities [...]

  • Cinematographer Barry Ackroyd Jay Roach Bombshell

    Jay Roach on How 'Bombshell' Production Crew Re-Created Roger Ailes-Era Fox News

    “Bombshell” is a fast-moving exploration of the oppressive atmosphere at Fox News in 2016, when Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and eventually, Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) brought down Roger Ailes. Considering more than 200 scenes were shot over 38 days, the film has an impressive runtime of 1:45. Director Jay Roach credits the work of his [...]

  • Little Women Movie

    Alexandre Desplat on Pushing the Boundaries With 'Little Women'

    The slate of awards hopefuls is new each year, but there is always a sense of continuity, of new contenders’ connections to the past. For example, Alexandre Desplat, a strong Golden Globes and Oscar possibility this year for his score to Sony’s “Little Women,” can trace the influence of his predecessors on his work. Growing [...]

  • Joker

    'Joker' Sequel Being Explored by Todd Phillips, Warner Bros.

    “Joker,” the $1 billion-grossing comic-book smash, may take another look at the fraying mind of Arthur Fleck. Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich has met with writer and director Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver to explore possible ideas for a sequel to the drama about the early days of the Clown Prince of Crime. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad