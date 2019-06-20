PMK-BNC Executive Joy Fehily Resigns, Will Consult and Manage Seth MacFarlane (EXCLUSIVE)

Top Hollywood publicist and executive Joy Fehily has resigned from her post at public relations firm PMK-BNC, individuals familiar with the move told Variety.

Fehily steps down in the midst of a five-year deal with the show business institution, insiders said, which reps A-list actors and below-the-line talent as well as huge brands like American Express. She will move into a consulting role with as many as 40 accounts that will remain at the agency — and become a manager for longtime client and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, his production company Fuzzy Door and his charitable foundation.

Fehily and PMK-BNC chairman and CEO Cindi Berger confirmed the news but did not comment further.

Fehily and her partner Michael Donkis joined PMK in 2016, when the publicly traded firm absorbed its company Prime PR. Among her starry clients are Robert Downey Jr., producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, “The People v. OJ Simpson” writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, director James Gunn, showrunner Marti Noxon and producers like Joel Silver and Graham King.

Publicist Cassy Brewer is also leaving with her. Donkis will remain in place with other senior leadership including Brad Cafarelli, Kristen Foster, Bill Rosenthal and Marian Koltai-Levine.