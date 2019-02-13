×
Josh Brolin Joins Timothee Chalamet in Star-Studded ‘Dune’ Reboot

Josh Brolin Dune
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Josh Brolin is joining the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya in talks to join.

Brolin will portray Gurney Halleck, the warmaster for Chalamet’s family and a mentor to his character. Patrick Stewart played the role in David Lynch’s 1984 movie adaptation.

“Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is directing and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

The movie will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will act as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Brolin and Villeneuve worked together on the critically acclaimed 2015 crime drama “Sicario.” Brolin recently reprised his role in the sequel, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” He can next be seen in “Avengers: Endgame.”

He is repped by CAA.

