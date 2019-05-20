Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Thriller ‘7500’ Sells to Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has acquired global rights to Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s terrorist drama “7500.”

The deal, announced Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, excludes Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Universum will distribute the film in Germany.

In “7500,” Gordon-Levitt plays the co-pilot of a plane that has been hijacked by terrorists. The title references the code 7500, which a pilot uses in the event of a hijacking. The code is designed to silently alert air traffic controllers of the situation without tipping off the hijacker. German director Patrick Vollrath wrote the screenplay with Senad Halilbasic.

Gordon-Levitt came on board and Vollrath began shooting starting in the fall of 2017 in Cologne and Vienna. “7500” is Vollrath’s full-length feature debut following his 2015 Academy Award-nominated short, “Everything Will Be Okay.”