Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Named Best Movie of 2019 by African-American Film Critics Association

Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us” has been selected as the top 2019 film by the African-American Film Critics Association.

“Us” also won the AAFCA’s trophies for Peele for best director and Lupita Nyong’o for best actress. The awards will be presented on Jan. 22 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

Peele dominated the AAFCA awards two years ago when “Get Out” was awarded best picture, director, screenplay and actor for star Daniel Kaluuya.

“Jordan Peele continued to raise the bar in horror specifically and film overall” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “With ‘Us,’ he once again upended the horror genre. His centering of a black nuclear family determined to survive in a complex storyline in a genre where black family units have historically been unseen is extraordinary. He continues to push previously set boundaries with bold storylines that bring a refreshing perspective to cinema overall and the genre specifically. The film’s $255 million global gross is yet another example that inclusive filmmaking resonates big at the box office and it also resonated critically with our members who awarded the film with our highest honors.”

Eddie Murphy nabbed the organization’s best actor trophy for Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name,” while his co-star Divine Joy Randolph was named best supporting actress. Jamie Foxx won best supporting actor award for the Warner Bros.’ legal drama “Just Mercy.”

“Waves” scored two trophies with Kelvin Harrison Jr. selected for the breakout performance award and Taylor Russell being given the We See You Award. The AAFCA’s Impact award went to Melina Matsoukas’ romance drama “Queen & Slim,” starring Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. Netflix’s documentary “The Black Godfather,” centering on music executive Clarence Avant, won for non-fiction film. Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” won the best foreign film and best screenplay awards.

Below is the full list of winners of AAFCA 2019 awards:

Best Film: Us (Universal Pictures)

Best Director: Jordan Peele (Us, Universal Pictures)

Best Actor: Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix)

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Universal Pictures)

Best Supporting Actor: Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy, Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress: Divine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix)

Best Breakout Performance: Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Waves, A24)

Best Animated Film: Abominable (Universal Pictures)

Best Documentary: The Black Godfather (Netflix)

Best Foreign Film: Parasite (Neon)

Best Independent Film: The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Best Screenplay Presented with The Black List: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Neon)

Impact Award: Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

We See You Award: Taylor Russell (Waves, A24)

AAFCA 10 Best Films of 2019:

1. Us (Universal Pictures)

2. Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

3. Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)

4. Clemency (Neon)

5. The Irishman (Netflix)

6. Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

7. Waves (A24)

Tie for 8. Parasite (Neon) and Atlantics (Netflix)

9. The Farewell (A24)

10. Harriet (Focus Features)