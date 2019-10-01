×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and Universal Forge New Exclusive Five-Year Film Deal

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal Pictures presents "US", the opening night film at the SXSW Film Festival on Friday, March 8th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
CREDIT: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Jordan Peele is keeping his parking spot on the Universal lot.

The Oscar-winning creative behind Monkeypaw Productions has signed an exclusive new production pact with Universal Pictures, an increasingly rare deal that will see all of his movies released at the studio for the next five years.

Universal filmed entertainment group chairman Donna Langley announced the news of the deal, which was brokered for Peele and Monkeypaw by CAA, Principato-Young and Jared Levine, on Tuesday.

The pact’s value is in the stratosphere of the nine-figure overalls that streaming giants have been handing out like Halloween candy to people such as Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, but structured in the linear model in which traditional studios operate — and could earn just as much, if Peele holds steady with critical and commercial smashes like “Get Out” and “Us.” The price tag includes upfront compensation, operational costs for Peele and partner Win Rosenfeld, and new backend box office percentages, insiders familiar with the negotiations said.

Langley said Peele has “established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.” The studio chief also reaffirmed she and Peele’s commitment to “increasing representation on-screen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told, and the people who tell them.”

Peele and Universal are currently in development on two feature films for which he will serve as writer, director and producer. Both titles fall under the new agreement. Monkeypaw is also in production on a reimagining of the horror film “Candyman,” written by Peele and Rosenfeld and directed by Nia DaCosta (“Little Woods”).

“It would not have been possible to make ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal. Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead,” Peele said.

Hailing from the comedy world with the hit Comedy Central series “Key & Peele,” the creator stunned global audiences with the timely and inventive “Get Out” in 2017, for which he received the Academy Award for best original screenplay, as well as nominations for best picture, best director and a best actor nod for star Daniel Kaluuya. The film holds the record for the highest-grossing movie ever for a debut writer-director with an original screenplay, to the tune of $255 million worldwide on a budget of $4.5 million.

More Film

  • Eric Pleskow Dead

    Eric Pleskow, Exec at United Artists, Orion Involved With Best Picture Winners, Dies at 95

    Eric Pleskow, who was a key management player in United Artists and Orion Pictures over a 30-year period and was involved in the production of 14 Oscar best-picture winners, including “West Side Story,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Platoon” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” died on Tuesday. [...]

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw and Universal Forge New Exclusive Five-Year Film Deal

    Jordan Peele is keeping his parking spot on the Universal lot. The Oscar-winning creative behind Monkeypaw Productions has signed an exclusive new production pact with Universal Pictures, an increasingly rare deal that will see all of his movies released at the studio for the next five years. Universal filmed entertainment group chairman Donna Langley announced [...]

  • White Bird Book Adaptation

    Lionsgate Reunites With 'Wonder' Author R.J. Palacio on 'White Bird: A Wonder Story'

    Lionsgate nabbed the rights to “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” a forthcoming graphic novel from author R.J. Palacio. The studio recently adapted her popular book “Wonder” into a feature film starring Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts. News of the acquisition comes as “White Bird” hits bookstores Tuesday. The novel centers on a young Jewish girl [...]

  • Distribber-Go-Digital-logos

    Distribution Companies Distribber, GoDigital Close Down, Rattling Independent Filmmakers

    The independent film world has been rattled recently by the apparent closure of do-it-yourself digital distributor Distribber and its parent GoDigital Inc. Los Angeles-based Distribber was launched more than a decade ago as a means of allowing filmmakers to access digital distribution platforms and to monitor their earnings in exchange for an upfront flat fee. [...]

  • 'Birds of Prey' Trailer Lands: Margot

    'Birds of Prey' Trailer: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Leads Gotham's Women to 'Emancipation'

    At long last, the first full-length trailer for “Birds of Prey,” featuring Margot Robbie’s colorful alter-ego, has made its worldwide debut. DC Comics released the official trailer for its forthcoming film Tuesday, showing Harley Quinn’s transformation from Joker’s sidekick to leader of the group of antiheroes. “You know what a harlequin is? A harlequin’s role [...]

  • disney-logo

    Disney Promotes Jan Koeppen to Lead Europe, Middle East, Africa Business

    Jan Koeppen, who is currently Disney’s president of television and direct-to-consumer for Europe and Africa, has been promoted to the role of president of The Walt Disney Company Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Koeppen will replace Rebecca Campbell, who was recently named president of Disneyland Resort for the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment. [...]

  • Film Republic Picks Up 'What You

    Film Republic Picks Up 'What You Don’t Know About Me' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Xavier Henry-Rashid’s London-based sales agency Film Republic has picked up world rights to Rolando Colla’s “What You Don’t Know About Me,” which receives its world premiere this week at the Zurich Film Festival. The story follows the relationship between a refugee and a Swiss national, who get caught up in the turmoil of unfounded police [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad