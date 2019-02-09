Film News Roundup: ‘Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration’ Scores Strong Box Office

In today’s film news roundup, a Joni Mitchell documentary generates solid business and indie films “Cristina” and “Dreamcatcher” are moving ahead.

BOX OFFICE

Trafalgar Releasing is reporting a strong box office of $568,000 at 414 North American locations for its one-night screening on Feb. 7 of “The Music Center Presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration.”

The film achieved the highest per screen average of all titles of more than 100 locations. “Joni 75” was performed on Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday with tributes from Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Graham Nash, Seal, James Taylor and Rufus Wainwright.

This release follows in the wake of Trafalgar Releasing’s record breaking screenings of “Burn the Stage: the Movie,” which became the largest ever event cinema release. Other music releases in 2018 included “Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams” and “Muse: Drones World Tour.”

PRODUCTION START

IndustryWorks Studios has set production for the horror film “Cristina” for this spring in Vancouver with Christopher Alexander signed to direct.

Related 'Joni 75,' Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert Film, Set for Theaters Event Cinema Shows Its Value With 'BTS,' 'They Shall Not Grow Old'

“Cristina,” written by Heather Thompson, is the story of a woman plagued since childhood by a demonic entity summoned by her Satanic father. “‘Cristina’ is a fascinating and terrifying amalgam of classic theological horror films like ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ but armed with a hefty dose of surrealism,” Anderson said.

IndustryWorks Studios will produce the film and is presenting the project for sale at the Berlin Film Festival.

CASTINGS

Lou Ferrigno Jr., Adrienne Wilkinson, Nazanin Mandi, DJ Eva Shaw and Al Calderon have been cast in the murder mystery “Dreamcatcher,” which has started shooting in Los Angeles.

Previously announced cast are Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Olivia Sui, Elizabeth Posey, Emrhys Cooper, and Travis Burns. The film follows the ensemble’s plan to avenge the mysterious death of their friend at a Music Festival, only to end up stalked by the same assailant.

“Dreamcatcher” is directed by Jacob Johnston, who also wrote the screenplay. Krystal Vayda and Brandon Vayda are producing, alongside Jacques Kurdian, with their newly launched venture, Quarzo Studios. Jaime Gallagher is co-producing, with Kristifor Cvijetic.