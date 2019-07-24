×

Jonathan Majors to Star in 'The Harder They Fall' for Netflix and Jay-Z

Justin Kroll

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco’s” Jonathan Majors is set to star in the Netflix pic “The Harder They Fall” with Jay-Z on board to produce.

British musician Jeymes Samuel, better known by his stage name the Bullitts, is on board to direct and had previously worked with Jay-Z on “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack. Samuel is a singer-songwriter, producer and filmmaker and the movie will mark his feature directorial debut.

Sources say the film is expected have similarities to “The Great Gatsby” in its musical tones.

The movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison and decides to reunite with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

Samuel will join Jay-Z as a producer along with James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

Netflix has strong ties to Majors, recently tapping him to star in Spike Lee’s next feature “Da Five Bloods,” which recently wrapped production. Majors earned rave reviews for his Sundance film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” which opened last month in select theaters. He was also recently seen in “White Boy Rick” as well as “Captive State.”

On the TV side, he can be seen next in HBO’s highly anticipated “Lovecraft Country.” He is repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen.

