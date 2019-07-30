×

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley in Talks to Direct ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

Justin Kroll

'Game Night' film premiere
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are in negotiations to direct the “Dungeons & Dragons” movie for Paramount Pictures.

They’re replacing Chris McKay, who parted ways with the project to focus on the Skydance pic “Ghost Draft” starring Chris Pratt. The timing works out for the directing duo, as Daley and Goldstein recently left the Flash movie over creative differences, and Paramount moved quickly to jump at the chance to work with them.

Michael Gillio will be penning the script. Hasbro’s Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis are producing.

The film will be one of the first projects to go into production for the newly created AllSpark Pictures. Launched last October by Hasbro, the production company aims to transform itself into an industry player to rival Marvel Studios.

In addition to the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game, Hasbro’s lines of toys and games include Mr. Potato Head, Monopoly and My Little Pony. Its products have inspired films with varying degrees of success. Paramount and Hasbro could not be reached for comment.

Goldstein and Daley most recently worked on “Game Night” for New Line, and co-wrote 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Before that, they wrote and directed the fifth film in the National Lampoon’s “Vacation” series and wrote “Horrible Bosses” and its sequel.

