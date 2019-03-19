Chris Cooper Joins, Focus Features Boards Jon Stewart’s Political Comedy ‘Irresistible’

Focus Features is partnering with Plan B Entertainment to produce and distribute Jon Stewart’s political comedy “Irresistible,” with Chris Cooper joining stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne.

Variety first reported in October that Stewart and Carell had come on board the project, with Stewart directing and producing with Plan B. Stewart has kept a low profile since leaving “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” in 2015.

“In the age of fake news, Jon Stewart continues to be the real deal. He’s been making us laugh at the bipartisan commitment to bending the truth for years, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with him and Plan B as Jon brings his signature wit to the big screen with the incredibly versatile talents of Steve, Rose, and Chris,” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide. Focus’ president of production Josh McLaughlin will oversee the movie.

Stewart won 22 Emmy Awards as the host, writer, and executive producer of “The Daily Show,” and as a creator and executive producer on “The Colbert Report.” He is currently an executive producer on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Cooper will next be seen opposite Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys in Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” based on the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Cooper recently completed production on Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” opposite Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, and Timothee Chalamet. Cooper is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.