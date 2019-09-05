×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Exec Jon Mone Named Co-President of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Westbrook Inc.

Veteran film production exec Jon Mone has been named by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith as co-president of Westbrook Studios and head of motion pictures.

“Jon has an exceptional track record that speaks volumes to his creativity, talent relationships and incredible eye for storytelling,” said Westbrook Inc. co-founders Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. “We could not be more thrilled to have him join the Westbrook family and are excited to build the Westbrook Studios film slate with Jon at the helm.”

In his new role, Mone will oversee production, development and acquisitions on behalf of the studio, building a film slate for global audiences with best-in-class creatives. Kosaku Yada leads the new venture as CEO and CAA’s former head of global client strategy Tera Hanks serves as Westbrook Inc.’s President.

Westbrook Studios will be naming a co-president and head of television in the coming months.

Mone joins Westbrook Studios following seven years as an executive vice president of production at Universal where he oversaw such films including the Academy Award nominated film “Straight Outta Compton” and box office hit “Ted 2” in addition to the upcoming “The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle” and “The Invisible Man.”

Prior to joining Universal, Mone was an executive at Scott Stuber’s Universal based Bluegrass Films where he executive produced the hit comedy “Ted” starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jon Mone Named Co-President of Will

    Film Exec Jon Mone Named Co-President of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios

    Veteran film production exec Jon Mone has been named by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith as co-president of Westbrook Studios and head of motion pictures. “Jon has an exceptional track record that speaks volumes to his creativity, talent relationships and incredible eye for storytelling,” said Westbrook Inc. co-founders Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. [...]

  • Aaron Eckhart Variety Creative Impact Honoree

    Toronto: Saban Films Buys 'Line of Duty' With Aaron Eckhart

    Saban Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Line of Duty,” an action thriller with Aaron Eckhart. The film centers on a disgraced cop (Eckhart) who finds himself in a race against time to find a kidnap victim whose abductor he accidentally killed. The thriller is directed by Steven C. Miller, who previously oversaw “Escape Plan [...]

  • Russell Crowe

    Toronto: IFC Films Nabs Russell Crowe's 'True History of the Kelly Gang'

    IFC Films has purchased North American rights to “The True History of the Kelly Gang,” a historical drama that stars Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, and Charlie Hunnam. The film is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and was considered to be one of the hotter projects looking for distribution. The film is adapted [...]

  • Lech Majewski to Receive Directing Award

    Lech Majewski to Receive Camerimage Directing Award

    Lech Majewski, the Polish film and theater director and writer, will be the recipient of the Directing Award at the Camerimage International Film Festival, which will take place in Torun, Poland, on Nov. 9-16. Known for helming such films “The Mill and the Cross” and “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” Majewski is a dual U.S. [...]

  • Tony VinciquerraVariety's Entertainment & Techonology Summit,

    Sony Pictures Chief on Spider-Man Split: 'For the Moment the Door is Closed'

    Fans holding out hope that Spider-Man might be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be disappointed to hear that “for the moment the door is closed,” according to Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra. Speaking at Variety‘s Entertainment & Technology summit, Vinciquerra cryptically added that “it’s a long life,” implying that perhaps in the [...]

  • Robert Pattinson Batman

    Robert Pattinson to Be Honored by Mill Valley Film Festival

    Robert Pattinson is set to be honored at the 2019 Mill Valley Film Festival in October for his work in the A24 drama “The Lighthouse.” The presentation will include a special Oct. 5 screening of the film, directed by Robert Eggers and also starring Willem Dafoe. Pattinson, who’s earned rave reviews for his performance and [...]

  • Justin Timberlake Woody Allen movie

    Justin Timberlake Starring in Drama 'Palmer'

    Justin Timberlake has signed to star in “Palmer,” SK Global’s upcoming dramatic feature with shooting starting in the late fall. Fisher Stevens is directing. “Green Book” producer Charles B. Wessler will produce alongside SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin. Sidney Kimmel and Daniel Nadler will also produce.  SK Global and Nadler will co-finance [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad