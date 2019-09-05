Film Exec Jon Mone Named Co-President of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios

Veteran film production exec Jon Mone has been named by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith as co-president of Westbrook Studios and head of motion pictures.

“Jon has an exceptional track record that speaks volumes to his creativity, talent relationships and incredible eye for storytelling,” said Westbrook Inc. co-founders Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. “We could not be more thrilled to have him join the Westbrook family and are excited to build the Westbrook Studios film slate with Jon at the helm.”

In his new role, Mone will oversee production, development and acquisitions on behalf of the studio, building a film slate for global audiences with best-in-class creatives. Kosaku Yada leads the new venture as CEO and CAA’s former head of global client strategy Tera Hanks serves as Westbrook Inc.’s President.

Westbrook Studios will be naming a co-president and head of television in the coming months.

Mone joins Westbrook Studios following seven years as an executive vice president of production at Universal where he oversaw such films including the Academy Award nominated film “Straight Outta Compton” and box office hit “Ted 2” in addition to the upcoming “The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle” and “The Invisible Man.”

Prior to joining Universal, Mone was an executive at Scott Stuber’s Universal based Bluegrass Films where he executive produced the hit comedy “Ted” starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.