×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jon Favreau Addresses Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola’s Criticism of Marvel Movies

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jon Favreau'The Lion King' film premiere, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jon Favreau, actor, director and staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, addressed Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola’s criticisms of Marvel movies during an interview with CNBC

“These two guys are my heroes and they’ve earned the right to express their opinions,” Favreau said. “I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if they didn’t carve the way. They’ve served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to ‘Swingers’ where I was referencing Marty, and I’ve worked with him. For me, they can express whatever opinion they’d like.”

Scorsese, known for films like “Taxi Driver,” “Wolf of Wall Street” and, most recently, “The Irishman,” sparked the ongoing debate when he compared Marvel’s billion-dollar franchise to theme parks earlier this month. During an interview with Empire Magazine, Scorsese explained why he doesn’t watch the MCU films. 

“I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Scorsese refused to back down from his stance, later adding that theaters have become amusement parks during a press conference at the BFI London Film Festival. 

“It’s not my kind of thing; it simply is not,” the Academy-award winning director said. “It’s creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that. We shouldn’t be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films.”

Coppola continued the controversy by claiming that Scorsese held back in his critique of the Marvel films during the Lumière Festival in Lyons, France. 

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again,” the “Godfather” director said. “Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which is what I say.”

Favreau, who directed and starred in the first Marvel-produced film, “Iron Man,” has been a consistent presence in the MCU since 2008. As an executive producer or an actor, Favreau was involved in all four “Avengers” films. Additionally he starred in both “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Spider-Man: Far From Home.” 

Favreau is currently developing “The Mandalorian,” a Western set in the “Star Wars” universe starring Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito and Pedro Pascal, for Disney Plus. The series premieres Nov. 12.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jon Favreau'The Lion King' film premiere,

    Jon Favreau Addresses Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's Criticism of Marvel Movies

    Jon Favreau, actor, director and staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, addressed Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola’s criticisms of Marvel movies during an interview with CNBC.  “These two guys are my heroes and they’ve earned the right to express their opinions,” Favreau said. “I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if they didn’t carve [...]

  • Sir Lionel Frost (left) voiced by

    Laika Plans All-Day Retrospective of Catalog

    Award-winning animation studio Laika (“ParaNorman,” “Coraline”) will present a special retrospective entitled Missing Link and the Evolution of Laika in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Taking place at The Landmark, the all-day event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a screening of BAFTA Award-winning film “Kubo and the Two Strings” and close with an 8:45 [...]

  • Best Picture Contenders

    Examining the Best Picture Race in a Year of Disruption

    In the lead-up to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” there was some fretting about how a director known for grindhouse exploitation might handle the summer of 1969, when the Manson murders capped a period of social upheaval. While Tarantino does get around to what happened on Cielo Drive on the fateful [...]

  • Vanessa Kirby poses for photographers at

    Vanessa Kirby to Star in Drama 'Pieces of a Woman' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hobbs & Shaw” actress Vanessa Kirby is in negotiations to star in the Bron Studios pic “Pieces of a Woman,” sources tell Variety. Kornél Mundruczó will direct with Kata Wéber penning the script. Reps for Kirby could not be reached for comment. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that [...]

  • Suki WaterhouseSave the Children Centennial Celebration,

    Dark Castle, HanWay and Ingenious Partner on Simon Barrett's 'Seance' Starring Suki Waterhouse

    Dark Castle Entertainment, HanWay Films and Ingenious Media have partnered on horror film “Seance,” directed by Simon Barrett and starring Suki Waterhouse. Set in an all-girls boarding school haunted by a vengeful spirit, Waterhouse (“Assassination Nation,” “The Bad Batch”) plays Camille, a young woman who arrives at the Fairfield Academy following one of the student’s [...]

  • The Black List

    The Black List Reveals India Plans

    The Black List, an online yearly survey that features Hollywood’s most popular unpublished screenplays, is all set to make an imprint in India. The survey’s founder Franklin Leonard revealed this during a masterclass at the ongoing Mumbai film festival, where he is also serving as the head of the India Gold competition jury. “One of [...]

  • China Pavilion at TIFFCOM 2019

    'Still Life' Remake Heads for Japan-China Fund Backing

    A Japanese-language remake of British drama “Still Life” could be the first film to flow from a fund created to support Chinese-Japanese joint productions. The fund is operated by WeF Cultural Investment Media, a company founded earlier this year with the backing of government bodies in Beijing and Qingdao — the Chinese coastal city which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad