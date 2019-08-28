Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Backstory Revealed in New Trailer

Warner Bros. has released yet another disturbing trailer for its forthcoming “Joker” movie, which will kick off at the Venice Film Festival today.

The DC film follows Joaquin Phoenix’s depiction of Arthur as a struggling comedian in 1981 Gotham City, taking care of his mother (Frances Conroy) in a run-down apartment. Depressed and frustrated by his own professional and personal letdowns, he finally breaks before becoming the notorious cartoon villain we’re familiar with today.

Set to the tune of Nat King Cole’s “Smile,” the trailer begins with Phoenix working as a sign touting clown working the streets of New York.

“My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face. She told me I had a purpose to bring laughter and joy to the world,” Phoenix says in the background, only for a group of kids to attack him with his own sign.

Soon after, the Joker begins his slow descent into madness, as Phoenix enters Arkham state hospital before encountering yet another violent group of pedestrians on the subway.

“I use to think my life was a tragedy, but now I realize, it’s a comedy,” Pheonix utters in the closing seconds of the trailer, alongside a final glimpse at a fully realized Joker complete with classic clown makeup and his signature green hair.

Aside from the first trailer released in April, director Todd Phillips also posted clips on his Instagram, teasing dramatic scenes from the upcoming movie. Under Phillips’, the new “Joker” will be set outside of the DC live-action universe, giving viewers insight into Arthur Fleck’s origin story in a way often left out in past movies such as “The Dark Knight.”

Written by Phillips and Scott Silver, the film also also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Marc Maron. “Joker” hits theaters on Oct. 4.