‘Joker,’ ‘Judy,’ and ‘Pavarotti’ Set for Zurich Film Festival Galas

The Zurich Film Festival has unveiled a raft of gala screenings, with “Joker” among the lineup after its rousing premiere at Venice.
“Judy” about a late-career Judy Garland will also have its premiere in German-speaking countries at Zurich, and Ron Howard’s feature doc “Pavarotti” will have its local premiere at a gala screening attended by the late opera singer’s wife Nicoletta Mantovani.
Other gala screenings at the festival include Jonas Alexander Arnby’s “Suicide Tourist,” with “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Christian Schwochow’s “Deutschstunde,” Roger Michell’s “Blackbird,” Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano’s “Hors Normes,” and Karim Aïnouz’s “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao, and Marjane Satrapi’s film about Marie Curie, “Radioactive,” will also all have gala showings.
The above-mentioned filmmakers will be in town for their films’ screenings.
Zurich had already announced Niklaus Hilber’s “Bruno Manser – Die Stimme Des Regenwaldes,” billed as Switzerland’s “Apocalypse Now,” as the festival’s curtain-raiser.
The full program will be announced in mid-September. The festival runs Sept. 26 – Oct. 6.
Gala Screenings
“MARRIAGE STORY”
Premiere in German-speaking countries
Director: Noah Baumbach
“LE MANS ’66”
Swiss Premiere
Director: James Mangold
“THE LAUNDROMAT”
Swiss Premiere
Director: Steven Soderbergh
“SUICIDE TOURIST”
Premiere in German-speaking countries
Director: Jonas Alexander Arnby
“DEUTSCHSTUNDE”
International Premiere
Director: Christian Schwochow
“THE REPORT”
Premiere in German-speaking countries
Director: Scott Z. Burns
“BLACKBIRD”
Premiere in German-speaking countries
Director: Roger Michell
“PAVAROTTI”
Swiss Premiere
Director: Ron Howard
“JUDY”
Premiere in German-speaking countries
Director: Rupert Goold
“JOKER”
Swiss Premiere
Director: Todd Phillips
“THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF EURÍDICE GUSMÃO”
Swiss Premiere
Director: Karim Aïnouz
“THE LIGHTHOUSE”
Premiere in German-speaking countries
Director: Robert Eggers
“RADIOACTIVE”
Premiere in German-speaking countries
Director: Marjane Satrapi
“THE BURNT ORANGE HERESY”
Premiere in German-speaking countries
Director: Giuseppe Capotondi