‘Joker,’ ‘Judy,’ and ‘Pavarotti’ Set for Zurich Film Festival Galas

The Zurich Film Festival has unveiled a raft of gala screenings, with “Joker” among the lineup after its rousing premiere at Venice.

“Judy” about a late-career Judy Garland will also have its premiere in German-speaking countries at Zurich, and Ron Howard’s feature doc “Pavarotti” will have its local premiere at a gala screening attended by the late opera singer’s wife Nicoletta Mantovani.

Other gala screenings at the festival include Jonas Alexander Arnby’s “Suicide Tourist,” with “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Christian Schwochow’s “Deutschstunde,” Roger Michell’s “Blackbird,” Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano’s “Hors Normes,” and Karim Aïnouz’s “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao, and Marjane Satrapi’s film about Marie Curie, “Radioactive,” will also all have gala showings.

The above-mentioned filmmakers will be in town for their films’ screenings.

Related 'Joker' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying 'Joker' Gets Eight-Minute Standing Ovation at Venice Premiere

Zurich had already announced Niklaus Hilber’s “Bruno Manser – Die Stimme Des Regenwaldes,” billed as Switzerland’s “Apocalypse Now,” as the festival’s curtain-raiser.

The full program will be announced in mid-September. The festival runs Sept. 26 – Oct. 6.

Gala Screenings

“MARRIAGE STORY”

Premiere in German-speaking countries

Director: Noah Baumbach

“LE MANS ’66”

Swiss Premiere

Director: James Mangold

“THE LAUNDROMAT”

Swiss Premiere

Director: Steven Soderbergh

“SUICIDE TOURIST”

Premiere in German-speaking countries

Director: Jonas Alexander Arnby

“DEUTSCHSTUNDE”

International Premiere

Director: Christian Schwochow

“THE REPORT”

Premiere in German-speaking countries

Director: Scott Z. Burns

“BLACKBIRD”

Premiere in German-speaking countries

Director: Roger Michell

“PAVAROTTI”

Swiss Premiere

Director: Ron Howard

“JUDY”

Premiere in German-speaking countries

Director: Rupert Goold

“JOKER”

Swiss Premiere

Director: Todd Phillips

“THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF EURÍDICE GUSMÃO”

Swiss Premiere

Director: Karim Aïnouz

“THE LIGHTHOUSE”

Premiere in German-speaking countries

Director: Robert Eggers

“RADIOACTIVE”

Premiere in German-speaking countries

Director: Marjane Satrapi

“THE BURNT ORANGE HERESY”

Premiere in German-speaking countries

Director: Giuseppe Capotondi