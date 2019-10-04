Box Office: ‘Joker’ Hits $24 Million in Early International Showings

Warner Bros.’ “Joker” is dominating international moviegoing with $24.6 million in 47 markets, ranking as the top foreign film in every country.

The Joaquin Phoenix vehicle took in $19 million on Thursday including previews. Russia was the top performer with $1.8 million on 1,907 screens for the second biggest opening day for Warner Bros. in 2019 behind “It: Chapter Two.” Australia followed with $1.5 million on 556 screens.

Italy generated $1.2 million at 788 venues with a 79% share of the top five films for the third highest opening day of the year for a Warner Bros. film. Brazil opened with $1 million at 1,606 screens, ranking as the biggest opening day this year for a Warner Bros. title.

The UAE launched with $896,000 on 85 screens in the second largest opening day ever for a Warner Bros. film behind “Batman V Superman.” Taiwan generated $582,000 at 221 sites for a 78% share of the top five films.

South Korea has the top gross so far with $6.6 million after two days. Indonesia has generated $1.6 million with a 98% share of the top five titles.

“Joker” opens in an additional 26 markets today, including the UK, Spain and Mexico. It scored a record $13.3 million in Thursday night previews in North America.

“Joker” is directed by Todd Phillips from a screenplay he wrote with Scott Silver about a failed stand-up comedian who becomes a psychopathic criminal. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp and Marc Maron also star. The violence-laden film has been subject to concerns that it glamorizes a mass killer, with cities including New York and Los Angeles upping its police presence around theaters for “Joker’s” opening weekend. The studio said on Sept. 24 that the film is not an “endorsement of real-world violence of any kind.”

RELATED