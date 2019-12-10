‘Joker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Receive Cinema Audio Society Nominations

“Joker,” “Frozen 2,” “The Lion King,” “Ford v Ferrari” and “Toy Story 4” have scored nominations for sound mixing from the Cinema Audio Society.

The 56th edition of the awards will be presented on Jan. 25 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Nominations were announced on Tuesday.

“Each year I am gobsmacked by the impressive level of craftsmanship and artistry that is brought to the forefront at the CAS Awards and 2019 will be no exception,” said CAS president Karol Urban. “It is such a joyful honor to have the opportunity to reunite with fellow mixers and celebrate the stellar work of our sound community. Congratulations to all our talented nominees!”

Here’s the full list of nominees:

MOTION PICTURE — LIVE ACTION

“Ford v Ferrari”

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

“Joker”

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland

Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler

Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler

Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin

“Rocketman”

Production Mixer – John Hayes

Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge

ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

“The Irishman”

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman

Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara

MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED

“Abominable”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

Foley Mixer – David Jobe

“Frozen II”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy

Song Mixer – David Boucher

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo

Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis

Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

“The Lion King”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins

Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

“Toy Story 4”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

ADR Mixer – Vince Caro

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE — DOCUMENTARY

“Apollo 11”

Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano

Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer

“Echo in the Canyon”

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Production Mixer – David J. Turner

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury

Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon

Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters

TELEVISION SERIES — 1 HOUR

“Game of Thrones: The Bells”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill

Production Mixer –Simon Kerr

Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss

“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”

Production Mixer – Stu Wright

Re-recording Mixer – Nigel Heath

Re-recording Mixer – Brad Rees

Scoring Mixer – Jimmy Robertson

ADR Mixer – Oliver Brierley

Foley Mixer – Ciaran Smith

“Stranger Things: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Production Mixer – Michael Rayle

Re-recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-recording Mixer – William Files

Scoring Mixer – Hector Carlos Ramirez

ADR Mixer – Bill Higley

Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad

“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”

Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault

Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow

Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor

ADR Mixer – Andrea Rusch

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”

Production Mixer – Michael Barosky

Re-recording Mixer – Steve Pederson

Re-recording Mixer – Daniel Leahy

ADR Mixer – Benjamin Darier

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss

TELEVISION SERIES — 1/2 HOUR

“Barry: ronny/lily”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – John Sanacore

“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”

Production Mixer – Christian Bourne

Re-recording Mixer – David Drake

ADR Mixer – James Gregory

“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Torres

“Russian Doll: The Way Out”

Production Mixer – Phil Rosati

Re-recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein

Re-recording Mixer – Thomas Ryan

ADR Mixer – Jerrell Suelto

Foley Mixer – Wen Hsuan-Tseng

“Veep: Veep Episode 707”

Production Mixer – William MacPherson

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh

Scoring Mixer – Scott Sheppard

ADR Mixer – Jesse Dodd

Foley Mixer – Mike Marino

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

Re-recording Mixer – John Warrin

Chernobyl: 1:23:45

Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier

Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker

ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

“Deadwood: The Movie”

Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer

Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro

Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels

“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”

Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Orloff

Re-recording Mixer – Tateum Kohut

Scoring Mixer – Biff Dawes

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro

Foley Mixer – Nerses Gezalyan

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968-1972)

Production Mixer – Mark Roy

Re-recording Mixer – Dominick Tavella

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Chae

David Bowie: Finding Fame

Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens

“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster” Episode 1512

Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation

Re-recording Mixer – Nick Fry

Re-recording Mixer – Steve Speed

Re-recording Mixer – James Evans

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”

Production Mixer – Pete Orlanski

Re-recording Mixer – Richard Kondal

Foley Mixer – Victor Shcheglov

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Lectrosonics, Inc.: D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System

Schoeps Mikrofone: CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body

Shure Incorporated: Shure Axient Digital

Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio

Zaxcom: Nova

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer

iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match

Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3

Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post

Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3