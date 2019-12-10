‘Joker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Receive Cinema Audio Society Nominations

“Joker,” “Frozen 2,” “The Lion King,” “Ford v Ferrari” and “Toy Story 4” have scored nominations for sound mixing from the Cinema Audio Society.
The 56th edition of the awards will be presented on Jan. 25 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Nominations were announced on Tuesday.
“Each year I am gobsmacked by the impressive level of craftsmanship and artistry that is brought to the forefront at the CAS Awards and 2019 will be no exception,” said CAS president Karol Urban. “It is such a joyful honor to have the opportunity to reunite with fellow mixers and celebrate the stellar work of our sound community. Congratulations to all our talented nominees!”
Here’s the full list of nominees:
MOTION PICTURE — LIVE ACTION
“Ford v Ferrari”
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
“Joker”
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland
Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Production Mixer – Mark Ulano
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler
Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler
Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin
“Rocketman”
Production Mixer – John Hayes
Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
“The Irishman”
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman
Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara
MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED
“Abominable”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer – David Jobe
“Frozen II”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy
Song Mixer – David Boucher
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo
Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
“The Lion King”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins
Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
“Toy Story 4”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Vince Caro
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE — DOCUMENTARY
“Apollo 11”
Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano
Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer
“Echo in the Canyon”
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”
Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury
Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon
Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters
TELEVISION SERIES — 1 HOUR
“Game of Thrones: The Bells”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill
Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss
“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”
Production Mixer – Stu Wright
Re-recording Mixer – Nigel Heath
Re-recording Mixer – Brad Rees
Scoring Mixer – Jimmy Robertson
ADR Mixer – Oliver Brierley
Foley Mixer – Ciaran Smith
“Stranger Things: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Production Mixer – Michael Rayle
Re-recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-recording Mixer – William Files
Scoring Mixer – Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer – Bill Higley
Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad
“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”
Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault
Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow
Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor
ADR Mixer – Andrea Rusch
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”
Production Mixer – Michael Barosky
Re-recording Mixer – Steve Pederson
Re-recording Mixer – Daniel Leahy
ADR Mixer – Benjamin Darier
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss
TELEVISION SERIES — 1/2 HOUR
“Barry: ronny/lily”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – John Sanacore
“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”
Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
Re-recording Mixer – David Drake
ADR Mixer – James Gregory
“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Torres
“Russian Doll: The Way Out”
Production Mixer – Phil Rosati
Re-recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein
Re-recording Mixer – Thomas Ryan
ADR Mixer – Jerrell Suelto
Foley Mixer – Wen Hsuan-Tseng
“Veep: Veep Episode 707”
Production Mixer – William MacPherson
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh
Scoring Mixer – Scott Sheppard
ADR Mixer – Jesse Dodd
Foley Mixer – Mike Marino
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”
Re-recording Mixer – John Warrin
Chernobyl: 1:23:45
Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
“Deadwood: The Movie”
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels
“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Orloff
Re-recording Mixer – Tateum Kohut
Scoring Mixer – Biff Dawes
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro
Foley Mixer – Nerses Gezalyan
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968-1972)
Production Mixer – Mark Roy
Re-recording Mixer – Dominick Tavella
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Chae
David Bowie: Finding Fame
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens
“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster” Episode 1512
Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation
Re-recording Mixer – Nick Fry
Re-recording Mixer – Steve Speed
Re-recording Mixer – James Evans
“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”
Production Mixer – Pete Orlanski
Re-recording Mixer – Richard Kondal
Foley Mixer – Victor Shcheglov
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Lectrosonics, Inc.: D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System
Schoeps Mikrofone: CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body
Shure Incorporated: Shure Axient Digital
Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio
Zaxcom: Nova
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer
iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match
Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3
Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post
Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3