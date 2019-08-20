×

Johnny Flynn is David Bowie in First Look at ‘Stardust’

Johnny Flynn Stardust
CREDIT: Paul Van Carter

Salon Pictures has unveiled a first look image of Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in its upcoming feature “Stardust.”

Rising star Flynn, who recently starred in Michael Pearce’s BAFTA-winning debut feature “Beast” and co-starred in the ITV and Amazon Studio’s adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s “Vanity Fair,” stars as the music icon as he embarks on his first road trip to America in 1971 and creates his, now legendary, Ziggy Stardust persona. Jena Malone co-stars as Bowie’s wife Angie alongside Marc Maron as publicist Rob Oberman.

The project has been described as a “origins story” and “moment in time film” rather than a biopic by its producers, who likened it to British features “Control” and “Nowhere Boy,” about Joy Division and John Lennon, respectively. As such it is not reliant on using Bowie’s music but will instead use period music songs that the musician covered, not his original tracks.

The film was first announced in January and drew criticism at the time from Bowie’s son Duncan Jones, who said on Twitter that no music rights had been granted and the project did not have the family’s blessing.

“Stardust” is directed by Gabriel Range and written by Christopher Bell. It is produced by Paul Van Carter and Nick Taussig for Salon. The film is co-financed by Christopher Figg of Piccadilly Pictures. Fabien Westerhoff’s Film Constellation is handling worldwide rights.

